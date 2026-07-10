Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Best bets for Karolina Muchova vs. Linda Noskova women's singles final

A first-time Grand Slam tournament champion will be crowned Saturday at the All England Club when Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova face off in an all-Czech 2026 Wimbledon women's singles final. The two have one major final appearance between them, with Muchova having lost in the 2023 French Open final to Iga Swiątek.

The 21-year-old Noskova is looking to become youngest female Wimbledon champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011. Muchova, who turns 30 late next month, is the oldest first-time Wimbledon finalist since Nathalie Tauziat in 1998. The 10th-seeded Muchova has beaten three major champions to reach the final -- she got past Krejcikova and Naomi Osaka before knocking off Coco Gauff in the semifinals -- and is on a 10-match win streak. Ninth-seeded Noskova beat Marta Kostyuk in the other semifinal.

One woman will be crowned a Grand Slam champion for the first time Saturday, with the match set to begin at 11 a.m. ET at London's All England Club. So, who is favored in the current Wimbledon women's final odds, and what other wagering opportunities are available? We break it all down, with odds courtesy of DraftKings. Bet on the 2026 Wimbledon women's final at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5+ wager:

Wimbledon women's singles final odds (via DraftKings)

Money line: Karolina Muchova (-125) vs. Linda Noskova (+103)

Total games: 23.5 (Over -115, Under -125)

Both players rely on excellent serves, and both will want to seize this opportunity to join the ranks of major champions. Muchova was able to dig deep and win a battle of nerves with Gauff in the semifinal, taking a 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10) victory on Thursday. Noskova's semifinal wasn't nearly as dramatic, as she beat Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4.

Muchova relies on the athleticism to get to the ball anywhere on the court, and she can get quick points on balls some other players won't reach. Noskova counts heavily on a big serve that has been a big reason for her run through this field. Noskova has won 74% of her first-serve points in her six matches at the All England Club, and she hit that number on the nose in the semifinal against Kostyuk. The 21-year-old has held serve 94% of the time, with 30 holds in 32 service games.

Muchova is slightly better on return, and with her experience on the French Open main stage and the determination she showed against Gauff, oddsmakers are giving her the edge to win the title. She is the only player to push four-time champion Swiatek to a third set in a Paris final. A run of wrist injuries, including one that required surgery on 2024, have slowed her down since. Her serve is also a strength, and she could have the edge on rallies.

Noskova had never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, the point where she exited last year, and the deepest she has been in any major is the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 2024.

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Oddsmakers are expecting a really tight match, but it isn't expected to go three sets. DraftKings has Under 2.5 sets priced as the -150 favored outcome, with the Over at +105, and No on a tiebreak is favored slightly at -140, compared to -105 for Yes. The most likely outcome, according to DraftKings, is a 2-0 Muchova victory (+195), followed by Noskova to win 2-0 (+245). If it gets to a third set, Muchova is +280 to win 2-1 and Noskova is +310.

Noskova has been causing a lot of trouble with her serve throughout this tournament, but Muchova is the -165 favorite to finish with the most aces, with the younger player priced at +175. With both players serving at the top of their games, there might not be a lot of long rallies, and the big question is whether the young Noskova, who has been playing care-free in London, will get derailed by nerves. Muchova certainly won't be immune to the pressure, but she has been through the ringer and knows this could be her big chance at a career-defining title.

It should help both to see a countryman and friend on the other side. The women know each other well and played doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are pretty similar players, boasting big serves, chasing down shots all over the court and getting forward for points.

Muchova's experience in years and the fact she's been to a Grand Slam final before give her the slight edge with oddsmakers, and we agree. We're looking for the veteran to triumph here and expect to see Noskova getting more chances down the road.