The Indiana Fever and superstar Caitlin Clark guard take on the Dallas Wings and rookie star Paige Bueckers in a battle of the two most recent No. 1 picks on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. These two teams met at the end of June in a game the Fever won 94-86, but Clark was sidelined with a groin injury. Clark will be active Sunday and playing her third game since returning from a lengthy absence, and she will look to get her shooting stroke going as she's scored just 22 points on 9-of-31 shooting over her last two games.

Interested in WNBA betting or WNBA player props? Before you make any bets of your own, you need to see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say about Sunday's Wings vs. Fever matchup.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Wings-Fever picks for Sunday, July 13:

Fever team total Over 91.5

Caitlin Clark Over 8.5 assists

The Fever offense bounced back against Atlanta in their last game, despite Caitlin Clark continuing to be cold. Now they continue their home stand against a Wings team that ranks 10th in defensive rating and is on the back end of their road trip.

Dallas' defense has looked better as of late, but the likely return of Arike Ogunbowale (probable) shifts the Wings to more of an offensive-type of team again. Indiana spread and the full game over are both looks here, but I think it makes the most sense just to play the team total.

For all of her struggles this season when it comes to shooting and turning the ball over, the one thing Clark has still consistently done well is set up her teammates. Her scoring, rebounding, and 3-point numbers are all down this year, but her assists per game is the one major stat that has increased from her rookie season.

She's Over this line in eight of her 11 games, and now she gets a Dallas defense that allows the most assists per possession in the league.