Wings vs. Liberty Tuesday WNBA picks: Back New York for payback in potential playoff preview

Easily the marquee matchup on Tuesday's WNBA slate will be nationally televised by ESPN at 8 ET as the Dallas Wings visit the New York Liberty. It might be a 2026 postseason preview, with Paige Bueckers' Wings and Breanna Stewart's Liberty both sitting at 13-8, tied for the fourth-best record league-wide. While the teams are in different conferences, the WNBA simply takes the top eight teams overall for the playoffs.

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Wings vs. Liberty WNBA single-game parlay

New York money line

Alt Under 183.5

FanDuel SGP price: +103

The Wings are incredibly improved as they already have three more wins than last season. First-year coach Jose Fernandez, whom I actually know slightly from his days coaching at the University of South Florida in Tampa, has done a marvelous job and is a +650 second favorite for WNBA Coach of the Year behind Minnesota's Cheryl Reeve (-155). Her Lynx have the league's best mark and are title favorites, so I guess I get it but Fernandez should be closer considering the start is the best in Wings history.

Tonight is the third game of a four-game trip for Dallas, which is 2-0 on it with wins at Connecticut last Thursday (we hit a very nice parlay on that game) and in Toronto on Sunday. Bueckers has raised her game of late, scoring at least 22 points in five straight and leading the club at 20.3 points per game as well as in assists (6.1 per). That streak of games with at least 22 points is the longest active in the league and second-longest of the season by any player. Bueckers is set at Over/Under 21.5 points here.

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Fellow ex-UConn star and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd finished with 17 points as Dallas had all five starters score in double figures. That improved the team to 7-0 when at least five players score a minimum of 10. Jessica Shepard added her 12th double-double of the year with 14 points and a game-high 15 boards. Those 12 double-doubles are second in the WNBA, and her six games with at least 15 rebounds are first.

Shepard trails only Atlanta's Angel Reese in double-doubles and rebounds per game. Incidentally, Bueckers and Shepard will start in the WNBA All-Star Game on July 25. The coaches for the All-Star teams will be the head coaches of the two teams with the best records following Friday's action, regardless of conference.

New York last week won the Commissioner's Cup title – but that doesn't count toward the regular season – against Las Vegas and followed that with a very impressive 99-86 home win over Minnesota on Friday, so the team is well-rested. Stewart, another former UConn legend who was a No. 1 overall pick in 2016 (by Seattle), blew up with a season-high 36 points. She leads the Liberty at 20.1 PPG (set at 19.5 tonight) and also was named an All-Star starter

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Stewart finished an amazing 14-for-19 from the field vs. the Lynx and was 7-for-7 in the first quarter for 16 points. She became the only player this season to score at least 15 points in a first quarter without missing a field-goal attempt, and one of three players to do so in any single quarter so far this season. She passed Angel McCoughtry (32) for the third-most 30-point games in WNBA history and matched Tina Charles (82) for third-most 25-point games.

Stewart and fellow stars Sabrina Ionescu (17 points) and Jonquel Jones (double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds) combined for 67 points, the trio's highest combined scoring total in a game since June 2025. And I think New York's Big 3 is better than anything Dallas has. And I'm not even counting excellent Liberty rookie Pauline Astier.

New York was playing without Satou Sabally, who has been in concussion protocol since she got injured in that Commissioner's Cup game. Coach Chris DeMarco said she was feeling better on Friday, but she's listed out again. Sabally averages 10.4 PPG.

It's the second of three regular-season meetings between the clubs and the last in Brooklyn as the Liberty were pummeled there, 91-76, as 6.5-point favorites on May 24. I'm sure DeMarco will remind his players of that result. Bueckers and Fudd each had 24 points. Sabally led New York with 20, but Stewart was held to 14 on 7-for-18 from the field and didn't make a 3-pointer.

"I feel like we're a completely different team from who we were when we first saw them," Ionescu said to reporters on Monday. "We've continued to get better every game, and I feel like we're at a different pace now than we were then."

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I was 2-for-2 on WNBA parlays last week, so let's carry that over. Dallas is 1-6 ATS in its past seven road games. Models I have checked generally have the Liberty winning 89-84, which is 173 total points. So, I jacked up the total 10. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.