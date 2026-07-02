Wings vs. Sun Thursday WNBA picks: Final Connecticut homecoming for ex-UConn stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd

The WNBA took a mini-break this week around the Commissioner's Cup championship game Tuesday, won by the New York Liberty, and the league restarts tonight with three games. In my mind, the most interesting of them is Dallas at Connecticut, as it marks a homecoming for Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. It's an 8 ET tip and available on Prime Video.

Bet on the WNBA and more at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Wings vs. Sun WNBA single-game parlay

Connecticut alt +11.5

Paige Bueckers 20+ points

FanDuel SGP price: +143

Of course, Bueckers and Fudd were former All-American national championship-winning players at nearby UConn and were the No. 1 overall picks in the past two WNBA Drafts. In the WNBA, Connecticut usually plays at the small Mohegan Sun Arena, located inside the Mohegan Sun casino and resort in Uncasville. But because of the presence of the two UConn legends, this will be played at PeoplesBank Arena (formerly the XL Center) in Hartford.

Both the UConn men and women play some games there instead of on campus; Bueckers finished with a 14-1 regular-season record in the building while with the Huskies, while Fudd was 19-2 at PeoplesBank Arena. This is the only meeting between the teams in Connecticut this year, and the Sun are moving to Houston next season (re-branding as the Comets), so I'd expect a little more juice for both Bueckers and Fudd tonight. You can see why the game was moved.

Get started at FanDuel and get a great offer when you bet on WNBA props and parlays:

The WNBA All-Star Game is July 25, and Bueckers certainly will be there, as she leads Dallas in scoring (19.9 points per game) and assists (5.9 per game). The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2025 All-Star is one of three players this season averaging 19 points and five assists per game. She has been the anchor of an 11-8 Wings club that has topped last year's win total.

Dallas enters having lost its past two, but to arguably the two best teams in the league in Las Vegas and Minnesota. Bueckers has three straight games with at least 25 points, which is the longest active streak in the league. She's set at Over/Under 20.5 points.

Fudd, meanwhile, was the slight preseason favorite for 2026 Rookie of the Year, which is no shock as she was the No. 1 overall pick. She's having a really solid campaign, averaging 13.6 points and 1.8 steals per game (fourth in the league and first among rookies) but is now +1300 second favorite for OROY behind the Lynx's Olivia Miles (-5000), as the No. 2 overall pick has been historically good for the WNBA's best team. Dallas guard Odyssey Sims (6.0 PPG) is expected to return from a six-game injury absence tonight.

Bet on WNBA props and more at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying first wager:

Connecticut has the league's worst record at 4-15 and worst point differential at minus-7.3 but has won back-to-back games – both as at least a 3.5-point underdog -- for the first time in 2026. Both victories were by double digits. The team is well-rested, having not played since a 68-57 win over Washington last Friday. Those were the fewest points scored by the Mystics this season.

The Sun aren't bad defensively, allowing 86.6 points per game, but are dead last in the WNBA offensively at 79.3 PPG and in 3-pointers made per game (5.1), among others. In her first season with the club, Brittney Griner leads in scoring (12.1 PPG) and is second in rebounding (4.9 RPG).

Guard Hailey Van Lith (7.7 PPG) has missed the past six games with an injury. Fellow guard Saniya Rivers (7.3 PPG) last played on June 22 due to injury. Ditto forward Aneesah Morrow (11.0 PPG, 9.9 RPG). Yet all are off the WNBA injury report for tonight.

Dallas won the 2025 regular-season series 2-1 and has won three of its past four trips to Connecticut. Wings GM Curt Miller served as the Sun's coach and GM from 2016-22. Assistant GM Jasmine Thomas was one of the great players in Sun history from 2015-22. Both will be honored tonight.

Bet on WNBA futures with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and double your winnings on 10 bets:

Looking to go 2-for-2 on WNBA parlays this week after cashing on Tuesday's Aces-Liberty matchup. I generally don't do player props in parlays, but because Bueckers is a big part of the story and it's her last trip to Connecticut, I expect a big game but not a blowout Dallas win. The Sun are 5-2 ATS as home dogs. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.