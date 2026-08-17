Wings vs. Valkyries WNBA picks: Back Golden State in potential playoff preview, lone Monday game

There's just one WNBA game Monday night, but it's a good one and very well could be a first-round playoff preview as superstar Paige Buckers and the Dallas Wings, currently sitting eighth in the overall standings, visit the No. 2 Golden State Valkyries. The hosts are the hottest team in the WNBA on a five-game winning streak. It's a 10 ET tip time and nationally televised, and this is their last regular-season meeting. Spend $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at DraftKings here:

The seeding doesn't quite work out for these two as of now to face off in Round 1 – the top eight clubs make the postseason and are seeded accordingly, regardless of conference – but it certainly could. Golden State (24-9) probably can't catch Minnesota (29-7) for the No. 1 seed but most surely isn't falling further than the No. 3 spot currently held by Las Vegas (24-12).

The Valkyries, whose magic number to clinch a playoff spot is just one, are a very streaky team. They had lost back-to-back games immediately preceding this winning streak and won nine in a row before that, lost two in a row before that and won four straight prior to that. Golden State already has equaled its win total from its historic inaugural 2025 season. Bet WNBA games at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The Valkyries have been off since last Wednesday, when the club played without starting center Kiah Stokes (concussion protocol), and the WNBA's leading scorer off the bench, forward Janelle Salaün (13.3 PPG; right knee soreness). Stokes is good to go tonight, and Salaün questionable. Forward Laeticia Amihere got her first career WNBA start Wednesday in the blowout win over Chicago but had just two points in 15 minutes, and she should return to the bench with Stokes cleared.

Off the bench, Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field to finish in double figures for the fifth time in her past six games. She added six rebounds, five assists and three steals to become the first player in WNBA history to post 20 or more points, six or more rebounds, five or more assists and three or more steals in less than 20 minutes of action.

Golden State got a whopping 49 points from the bench and had a franchise-record 16 steals, with eight players having a minimum of one. The team has scored 90 or more points in four of the last five games and has a team total of 84.5 tonight.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and parlay betting, I've put together a same-game parlay for Monday's matchup between the Wings and Valkyries that can be crafted at the top sports betting apps. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens when you wager $5+ for five days:

Wings vs. Valkries same-game parlay

Golden State money line

Alt Over 153.5

Paige Buckers 15+ points

FanDuel SGP price: +141 (odds subject to change)

There's almost zero chance that Dallas (20-15) falls out of the top eight, as Portland is sitting ninth and is five games back. And the Wings are a half-game out of No. 7 held by Washington (20-14). You can bet on playoff seeding at FanDuel, and Golden State is the -135 favorite for the No. 2 seed, with Dallas at +150 for No. 8 and +230 for No. 7.

The Wings last played Friday and lost by double digits at Indiana despite 29 points, six rebounds and six assists from Bueckers (20.5 PPG). It was her sixth game with at least 25/5/5, second-most in the league. Dallas is now 1-3 this season without rookie No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd. The former UConn star has missed the past four with a knee injury and remains out.

Starting center Jessica Shepard (14.2 PPG, 11.4 RPG) missed Friday with an ankle and is iffy tonight. Shepard is the -210 favorite at BetMGM for WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Wager on the WNBA with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

The Valkyries lead the season series 2-0 and won each by double digits – one home and one away. Fudd missed the most recent one, a 94-76 Golden State road win on Aug. 7. Bueckers, meanwhile, has been held Under 15 points only a few times this season. With still no Fudd and maybe no Shepard, she will again be expected to carry the offensive load tonight. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.