The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games and reached the playoffs each of the past two seasons under coach Jim Harbaugh, and more of the same was expected for Year 3. But the Bolts are one of the league's surprise winless clubs and already staring at pretty much a must-win game Sunday in Buffalo between 2025 AFC playoff teams. Sign up to wager on NFL games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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It's a 1 p.m. ET kick on FOX, always a tough start time for West Coast clubs. But at least the Bolts are playing in Buffalo in September and not in December as the weather looks nice: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. At -7 in early action, Buffalo is taking better than 95% of handle and tickets. Over 50.5 points is also taking good action.

Chargers-Bills NFL same-game parlay

Buffalo halftime/full time

Alt Under 57.5

DraftKings SGP price: +119

Since 1990, only four clubs have started 0-3 and reached the playoffs: 1992 Chargers, 1995 Lions, 1998 Bills and 2018 Texans. But the thing is, not all 0-2 starts are created equal. Los Angeles was a 9.5-point home favorite in Week 1 and was handled by Arizona, 26-14. And then L.A. was -6.5 at home in Week 2 and was handled by Las Vegas, 26-14.

Are you noticing a score theme here? The hiring of former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator has been a bust so far. In Sunday's loss, the Chargers had six fumbles -- most in a game since 1987, though they only lost one -- plus eight penalties and three turnovers. Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Alt was flagged four times, three for false starts and one for a hold in the end zone that resulted in a safety. The addition of free-agent center Tyler Biadasz was supposed to be a big boost to the O-Line, but he was lost in training camp with a season-ending knee injury.

Of course, the Raiders picked No. 1 overall in the 2026 draft and the Cardinals third. Los Angeles became the first team in league history to start 0-2 with both losses against clubs that dropped at least 14 games the previous season.

L.A. is the third team since 1970 to lose as at least a 6-point favorite in Weeks 1 and 2 (also the 1981 Rams and 2022 Bengals) and the second team in history to start 0-2 with those defeats to teams with a winning percentage under .200 in the previous season. The other was the expansion 1995 Jacksonville Jaguars in their first two games of existence.

"We're shooting ourselves in the foot," offensive lineman Rashawn Slater said. "You're never going to win like that."

To make matters worse, tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku are both going on Injured Reserve after each suffered injuries Sunday. That means Oronde Gadsden will be the lone tight end remaining on the active roster. Harbaugh also said that left guard Kayode Awosika and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson are expected to "miss some time."

Dating to last season's playoffs, the Chargers have lost five straight and are averaging just 10.0 points per game in that stretch. It's the first five-game losing streak of Harbaugh's career in the NFL or in college. He's now the +8000 long shot for NFL Coach of the Year while brother John of the New York Giants is among the favorites at +750.

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Entering the season, the Chargers had a win total of 9.5 at the sportsbooks and were -160 to make the postseason, with No at +135. The problem is that now the schedule gets massively tougher. Now they are given a win total of 7.5 while priced +240 for extra football. The SportsLine Projection Model has L.A. with an updated win total of just 6.0 and a 6.1% shot at the playoffs. If they lose Sunday, those drop to 5.7 wins and 3.8%.

Just a gauntlet of a slate from Weeks 3-10: at Bills, at Seahawks, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs, BYE, at Rams, vs. Texans, at Ravens. Five of those teams won playoff games last season, while the other two (Chiefs and Ravens) have multiple-time MVPs at quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Note that the only team to start 0-4 and make the playoffs was the 1992 Chargers.

Perhaps a struggling Buffalo defense is just what a struggling Justin Herbert (59.3%, 401 yards, two TDs, three INTs) needs Sunday. Buffalo is only the third team in NFL history to start 2-0 with at least 30 points allowed in each game. The 1991 Bills and 2000 Rams were the others.

But Buffalo is also on extra rest, having beaten Detroit on Thursday in Week 2. Wideout DJ Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were injured but are likely to play in this one. These clubs haven't played since 2023, the year before Harbaugh returned to the NFL.

"When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. That's the general message," Harbaugh said of his team's Week 3 mindset. "I count on our guys. Yeah, we put a lot on them, we put a lot on ourselves, but No. 1 is the confidence you have in yourself."

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My Week 2 two-leg NFL parlay on Browns-Bucs cashed at +107, so that's 2-for-2 thus far in 2026 NFL parlays. I believe the Chargers will be dragging with the early kickoff time and leaving the West Coast for the first time. Total-wise, I wanted to get Over 57 in case of a 30-27 final score. The SportsLine Projection Model has Buffalo winning 31-21. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.