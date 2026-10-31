Wisconsin (5-2) heads to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday for a critical Big Ten showdown against Iowa (5-2), with both teams desperate to stay in the conference title picture. The Hawkeyes have been one of the Big Ten's most pleasant surprises this fall, with Hank Brown settling in as the starter under Kirk Ferentz and Iowa posting a 5-2 mark that few predicted. Kickoff from Iowa City is set for noon ET. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium is set for noon ET. The Hawkeyes are the 2.5-point home favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is 36.5 points. Before making any Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the Wisconsin vs. Iowa predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa odds

Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread Iowa -2.5 Wisconsin vs. Iowa over/under 36.5 points Wisconsin vs. Iowa money line Iowa -130, Wisconsin +115 Wisconsin vs. Iowa picks See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Iowa streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Wisconsin vs. Iowa predictions

After simulating Wisconsin vs. Iowa 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 36.5 points at betting apps. The Hawkeyes have built one of the more balanced offenses in the Big Ten under Hank Brown, who has given Kirk Ferentz's program a dynamic dimension it rarely had in recent seasons. Brown has been efficient in the pocket while extending plays with his legs, and Kinnick Stadium's electric atmosphere on a Saturday morning figures to fuel an early offensive outburst from the home team. Colton Joseph has been productive enough for the Badgers this fall, but Wisconsin's offense has enough playmakers on both sides to push this to a combined scoring total well above the current line.

The model is projecting 47 combined points as the Over hits well over 70% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.