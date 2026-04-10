Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation legalizing Wisconsin online sports betting on Thursday, a significant shift from the previous retail-only framework. Wisconsin sports bettors will have to wait before placing wagers, though, as there are still steps that need to be finalized. All wagers must be processed through servers located on tribal land, ensuring that Wisconsin online sports betting remains under the authority of the state's 11 tribal nations.

Those tribal nations already hold rights to casino gaming in the state, and they will get 60% of the revenue based on the legislation signed by Evers. The law requires the state to negotiate new deals with the tribes, who will ultimately run the operation.

"This bill means a broader collection of Tribal Nations in Wisconsin could reap the benefits of increased gaming revenues," Evers said in a statement. "Statewide mobile events or sports wagering could present an opportunity to help level the playing field to ensure every Tribal Nation in Wisconsin can benefit from the increased revenues. This is important. When each of the Tribal Nations in Wisconsin thrive our surrounding communities and our state as a whole thrive, too.

"This bill also represents an opportunity for revenue paid into the state to support mental health programs and to combat the opioid crisis, two issues that I know plague both Tribal Nations and communities across our state."

This approach, where online sports betting is only allowed if the infrastructure is located on tribal lands, is known as the "hub-and-spoke" model, which is currently used in Florida. A percentage of the money tribes earn through gambling is returned to Wisconsin, with just over $66 million paid to the state in 2024.

The Sports Betting Alliance, which represents online betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook, opposed the legislation. The 60% revenue requirement to the tribes could make it financially challenging for those operators to exist in the state.

Evers, who is not running for a third term this year, is focusing on the 11 tribes.

"This is an opportunity to avoid the mistakes of past compact amendments that left some Tribes and their members in poverty while only lifting up a few," Evers said. "It is further my expectation that we look beyond mere dollar signs and economics and insist these decisions also be guided by respect, humility, compassion, and solidarity. I share the same goal as many of the Tribal Nations-to develop and embrace a model that each Tribal Nation can participate in with dignity and pride."

Regardless of when or if national sportsbooks join the mix, Wisconsin is the 33rd state to allow online sports betting. Missouri sports betting went live in December. Arkansas sports betting launched in March.