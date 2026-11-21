Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Wisconsin Badgers battle the Purdue Boilermakers in Big Ten action on Saturday. Wisconsin is coming off a 24-21 loss at Maryland, while Purdue fell 28-7 at Iowa in Week 11. The Badgers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), who are 1-3 on the road this season, have won the last 18 meetings with Purdue. The Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten), who have lost four in a row, are 2-4 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Rose-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers are 4.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, up 1 point from the opening line. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Purdue picks, check out the Wisconsin vs. Purdue predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds

Wisconsin vs. Purdue spread Wisconsin -4.5 Wisconsin vs. Purdue over/under 46.5 points Wisconsin vs. Purdue money line Wisconsin -194, Purdue +170 Wisconsin vs. Purdue picks See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Purdue streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Wisconsin vs. Purdue predictions

After simulating Wisconsin vs. Purdue 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. It also hit in Wisconsin's last game, as well as in seven of the past 10 Purdue contests. The Boilermakers are averaging 27.2 points per game, while Wisconsin averages 24.1.

The model projects Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins to throw for over 185 yards and one touchdown. Purdue, meanwhile, will be led by quarterback Ryan Browne. He is projected to throw for nearly 215 yards and two scores.

The computer is calling for 50 combined points as the Over is the value pick 59% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Purdue picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.