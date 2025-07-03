After a day off on Wednesday, the WNBA is back with five games on Thursday, July 3. The Fever will look for another big win without Caitlin Clark available (groin) and will take on the Aces at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The three teams with the best records in the WNBA are all double-digit favorites, with the 14-2 Lynx at -11.5 over the Mystics, the 12-5 Mercury are 11.5-point road favorites at the Wings and the 11-5 Liberty are -10.5 against the Sparks.

Do you have an interest in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites? Here are today's WNBA best bets for Thursday, July 3. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Breanna Stewart Over 20.5 points -120 (1 unit, DK)

Liberty + Aces money line parlay -130 (1 unit, DK)

Breanna Stewart Over 20.5 points

The Sparks' interior defense has been getting torched all season long, with Angel Reese being the latest big to take advantage. Reese scored a season-high 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting, and two of those nine missed shots were her going 0-for-2 from 3-point land.

The Liberty have lost two straight games and four of their past five, as they've clearly struggled without Jonquel Jones (knee). Their past four games, though, all came on the road, and now they have the chance to regroup with their return back home. This feels like a game where Stewart puts the team on her back and dominates an overmatched Sparks team in the paint.

Stewart has scored at least 21 points in seven of her past eight games where she's played at least 34 minutes—basically when she hasn't sat out for the majority of the fourth quarter due to a blowout. The Liberty are 10.5-point favorites over the Sparks, so they could very well win by double digits, but I don't see a 20-point margin with the game out of reach early on—New York just isn't that team without a healthy Jones.

Liberty + Aces money line parlay

I don't really want to lay double digits with this version of the Liberty, but I do like the spot and they get starter Leonie Fiebich back from EuroBasket. So I'd rather just add them as a leg in a money line parlay with another team where the spot screamed out to me.

The Aces are 4.5-point road favorites against the Fever, who are once again without Clark. We saw Indiana go out to defeat the Lynx in an absolute grinder on Tuesday to win the Commissioner's Cup final and take home a $500,000 prize. Even though the Fever are at home, this feels like a big letdown spot after exerting all that energy two days ago.

Among games this season when the Fever have played at home and without Clark, they've lost to the 2-15 Sun and the 5-12 Sparks. On the other side, the Aces are coming off their most impressive win of the season (a road victory over the 12-5 Mercury) and have won three of their past four. They also just traded for NaLyssa Smith to add another key rotation piece for a team that doesn't exactly have the most depth.

Overall record: 31-30, +5.59 units