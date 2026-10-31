For the first time in league history, the WNBA Finals will have Game 7.The Atlanta Dream exploded for 32 points in the first quarter of Game 6 and held off a late push from the Golden State Valkyries to level the 2026 WNBA Finals at 3-3 to force a decisive contest on Saturday in San Francisco. Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard combined for 44 points, while Angel Reese added 15 points and 14 rebounds in the 80-69 win. Valkyries vs. Dream Game 7 tips at 8 p.m. ET. The Dream are favored by 1.5 in the latest Dream vs. Valkyries odds. Trade on the WNBA using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The scene now shifts to the Bay Area, where the Valkyries lost just five games during the entire regular season and once in the playoffs. That one postseason setback was in Game 2 of the Finals against the Dream. Neither team has won a WNBA title, and the Valkyries would be the quickest expansion team to do so if they prevail on Saturday night. We'll dive into the latest Dream vs. Valkyries odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while also providing some predictions and best bets for the contest. Get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+ and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Dream vs. Valkyries Game 7 odds (via DraftKings)

Spread: Valkyries -1.5

Total: 143.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Money line: Dream -105, Valkyries -115

This has been a true back-and-forth series. The Dream grabbed home-court advantage with a Game 2 victory on the road, only to see Golden State wrestle control away with a 67-62 victory in Game 4. All of Golden State's wins have been by less than 10 points and all of Atlanta's wins have been by double digits. If Game 7 comes down to the wire, that likely favors the Valkyries.

The Valkyries were the best defensive team in the WNBA during the regular season by a vast margin. They allowed their opponents to score just 75.1 points per game, 7.6 points better than the Washington Mystics in second place. They ranked first in opponent field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists. However, the Dream were not too far behind in some key defensive metrics. Atlanta was the best team in the league at forcing turnovers and thanks to the current WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Reese, the Dream ranked second in rebounds allowed per game. These have been the two best defensive teams in the playoffs. Bet on Dream vs. Valkyries Game 7 with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Gabby Williams has come into her own in his first season with Golden State, averaging a career-high 14.4 points per game. She's up to 17.8 points per game in the Finals. She had 26 points in Game 6 but on 8-for-22 shooting. Tiffany Hayes was solid with 15 points but the Valkyries will need better performances from Veronica Burton (2-for-13) and Cecilia Zandalasini (3-for-12) to have a shot in Game 7.

Gray and Howard have carried the Dream for many years but the franchise elevated itself to contender status with the blockbuster trade for Reese prior to the season. In what could end up being among the most lopsided deals in WNBA history should the Dream win Game 7, Reese set a career high in points per game (16.4) while maintaining her rebounding edge and shooting efficiency. She has connected on some triples in the postseason and the Dream have not lost a game when Reese hits a 3-point shot.

Dream vs. Valkyries Game 7 picks, best bets (via DraftKings)

Dream money line (-108)

Gabby Williams 20+ points (+138)

Angel Reese 30 + points + rebounds + assists (-154)

SGP price: +625

Game 7 represents something magical for sports fans and athletes. It creates memories that last forever, and it can elevate those who were previously unknown into league lore. Role players tend to play better at home, so the Valkyries are more likely to produce that type of burst than the Dream. However, Atlanta has momentum after winning Game 6 and is one of the few teams that can survive a potential low-scoring, defensive grind against Golden State. The Dream have already won once on the road in this series and the spread is just 1.5 points, so you might as well grab the money line if you're backing Atlanta. Get $25 in trading credits after depositing $10+ at Polymarket to make WNBA trades:

Williams is Golden State's best chance for offense, and I think she could be extremely aggressive early. She's averaging 20.3 points per game in the playoffs and has hit this mark six times. The Valkyries might try to give her some easy looks early to get her going, as that will open things up for the supporting players.

It's almost a given that Reese will get double-digit rebounds in this contest. She's pulled down at least 12 rebounds in five of the six games and her lone miss was at nine boards. She dropped 30 points in Game 2 but realistically hovers around the 14-16 range there. And yes, she'll definitely attempt some triples.