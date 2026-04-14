Former Connecticut star Azzi Fudd was taken first overall Monday in the 2026 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, driving the team's price in the WNBA future odds from a massive underdog to a middling longshot. Most sportsbooks had the Wings priced around +5000 before the draft, but BetMGM is now offering them at +1800.

Fudd joins former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers on the rebuilding Wings, who tied for the league's worst record last season with the Chicago Sky at 10-34.

With the second pick, the Minnesota Lynx drafted TCU guard Olivia Miles, who is widely believed to be the most impactful rookie on a contending team. Even so, the Lynx saw their odds drop at BetMGM from +375 to +425 following the draft, which also saw UCLA stars Lauren Betts (Washington Mystics), Gabriela Jaquez (Chicago Sky) and Kiki Rice (Toronto Tempo) drafted in slots Nos. 4-6 from the Bruins' national championship club.

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The New York Liberty, whose 2024 title is sandwiched between three by the Las Vegas Aces in the past four seasons, are now the favorites in the WNBA futures market at +225, followed by the Aces (+350), Indiana Fever (+375), Lynx and the Atlanta Dream (+650), who acquired star forward Angel Reese last week. The Los Angeles Sparks follow at +900.

The Liberty's surge had little to do with the draft but is the byproduct of last weekend's free-agent signing of forward Satou Sabally, who led the Phoenix Mercury to a runner-up finish last season. The 27-year-old Sabally, who spent the first three years of her WNBA career in Dallas, averaged career highs of 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. Her former team, the Mercury, now have WNBA future odds of +1600.