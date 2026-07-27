WNBA odds: Lynx favored to win 2026 title after Napheesa Collier's return, A'ja Wilson going for fifth MVP

The WNBA All-Star break is officially in the books, and the league will return to action on Tuesday, July 28 with five games on the docket. One of the contests features the Minnesota Lynx, who have the league's best record at the break and got a big boost with Napheesa Collier's return to action. Collier scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 22 minutes against the Storm, which was a promising display for the forward after she had two ankle surgeries in the offseason.

That performance is part of the reason why the Lynx are the favorites to win the 2026 WNBA title (+115) at DraftKings, and why head coach Cheryl Reeve is expected to pick up another Coach of the Year award (-175). We'll dive into the latest WNBA futures odds for the championship, MVP and other awards with the action set to pick back up on Tuesday.

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WNBA title odds (via DraftKings)

With Collier looking like herself in her season debut, the Lynx have the edge over the defending champion Aces in the futures market. Minnesota has not won a title since 2017 but did make the WNBA Finals in 2024 and lost to the Liberty in five games. In addition to Collier's return, rookie sensation Olivia Miles (19.3 ppg, 6.0 apg) is a big reason why this team is expected to get the job done. Miles is the -10000 favorite at BetMGM to win Rookie of the Year.

The Aces have won three championships since 2022 and feature the reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson, who is dominating once again with 26.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Las Vegas won't worry about grabbing the best record in the league, as it knows Wilson and a strong supporting cast have the playoff experience to overcome any homecourt advantage other teams might possess.

It's surprising to see the Liberty ahead of the Valkyries, Dream and Fever considering New York is seventh in the standings. The Liberty are four games ahead of the Portland Fire, so missing out on the playoffs entirely seems unlikely but Golden State should probably be ahead of them in the futures market. The Valkyries are second in the standings and have the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year in Gabby Williams (+135), though Wilson at +220 might offer more value in that market.

The Dream, Fever and Wings all have question marks, but the talent on paper is enough to make a deep playoff run. Angel Reese is starting to find her groove in Atlanta, Caitlin Clark is heating up for Indiana and Paige Bueckers is taking charge for Dallas. The Wings have gotten huge contributions from Jessica Shepard (-275 to win MIP), and No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd should continue to grow after winning the 3-point shootout over the weekend.

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WNBA MVP odds (via DraftKings)

A'ja Wilson: -380

Paige Bueckers: +750

Olivia Miles: +750

Caitlin Clark: +1400

Breanna Stewart: +4000

There could be some voter fatigue here, which is why I think Bueckers should actually be a little closer to Wilson. Miles is expected to cede some ground to Collier going forward, which will hurt her MVP case. Clark's recent play suggests she could climb in this market, but Indiana would need to make a big jump in the standings to truly give her a shot at MVP. Wilson has won MVP and DPOY honors in the same season twice, including last year. Her production hasn't changed much, which is why there's value on taking her to once again claim both awards. The only thing that would prevent her from winning would be an injury or voter fatigue, but the latter seems unlikely given how far off the Fever and Wings are in the standings.