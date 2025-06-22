There are five WNBA games on this Sunday slate, with the lone matchup between teams with winning records being the 10-2 New York Liberty and the 8-4 Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. ET. Another highlight is the national TV game on ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever taking on A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? How about the top WNBA player props? Let's check out the best plays for Sunday, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Storm +4.5

Fever -1.5

Storm +4.5 -110 (1 unit, DK)

The Storm are a weird team, and you never really know what you're going to get from them from game to game. But the Storm have shown that they get up for big games, as they are responsible for three of the losses that the Lynx (11-1) and Mercury (10-4) have suffered this season.

The defending champion Liberty will have a target on their back wherever they play, but they are a weakened unit right now. Jonquel Jones re-injured her ankle last game at home against the Mercury on Thursday. It seems unlikely that she will play the next game with New York traveling across the country and that she's injured that ankle multiple times already this season.

The Liberty's two losses this season came against the Fever with Jones out and against the Mercury with Jones leaving early in the second quarter with the ankle injury. New York has other star power with Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, but you can certainly argue that Jones is the most valuable player on the team.

New York has also not looked the same since starter Leonie Fiebich left for EuroBasket, as its depth took a hit. Besides the loss last game against the Mercury, the Liberty needed to rally from a 17-point deficit in the second half at home just to escape the Dream—and that was with a healthy Jones.

Fever -1.5 -110 (1 unit, FD)

The Fever lost outright as a double-digit road favorite to the Valkyries last game. Golden State has been sneaking up on teams early on this season, but the Fever will certainly be ready for a road game against A'ja Wilson and the Aces. Fever head coach Stephanie White missed the last game due to personal reasons, but I think she'll be back for this one.

Simply put, for this contest, I think the Aces have major problems even with a healthy Wilson, and I trust the Fever much more. Indiana is a top-four team in the WNBA when Caitlin Clark hasn't been injured. The Fever's other two losses with a healthy Clark besides last game's slip-up against the Valkyries were a 1-point loss to the 9-4 Dream and a 2-point loss to a full-strength Liberty.

I just don't see how Las Vegas' defense slows down Indiana's offense, and the Aces don't have the depth to keep up with the Fever either.