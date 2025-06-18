After last night's massive 6-game slate, there's just one WNBA contest on Wednesday night. The Phoenix Mercury were the only WNBA team that didn't play last night, and they'll square off at 7 p.m. ET against a Connecticut Sun team coming off an 88-71 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Let's check out the best plays for Wednesday, with odds from FanDuel.

Mercury vs. Sun props

Satou Sabally Under 20.5 points -130 (0.25 units, FD)

Sabally Under 31.5 points + rebounds + assists -125 (0.25 units, FD)

Sabally has been excellent in her first season with the Mercury, but this is a play based on her incredibly high usage lowering and a chance at fewer minutes.

Sabally leads the WNBA in usage percentage at 32.3%, followed by the next group of Brittney Sykes (29.9%), A'ja Wilson (29.5%) and Napheesa Collier (29.2%). What's also interesting is who is currently in fifth—Sabally's teammate Kahleah Copper.

Copper made her season debut last game after undergoing left knee surgery and put up nine shots in 18 minutes. It certainly wasn't surprising to see Copper's minutes that low with the Mercury trying to ease her back in. But her usage percentage (28.6%) was actually higher than Sabally's (26.4%) against the Aces.

I'd think that Copper's minutes will be up in her second game, and going against a poor Sun defense is a great way for her to continue to build confidence coming back from injury. If Copper is playing more and taking more shots, that will eat into what had been Sabally's giant piece of the pie. Sabally had many games where she was the lone member of the Mercury's Big 3 playing since Copper was out and Alyssa Thomas missed five games with a left calf injury.

The Mercury are playing the Sun on Wednesday night, who are the worst team in the league. Phoenix also plays the New York Liberty, the best team in the WNBA, tomorrow on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Mercury are currently 13.5-point road favorites over the Sun, and if this game gets out of hand, you'll likely see their stars resting in the fourth quarter with that big Liberty game the next night.

Sabally is absolutely going to score against the Sun, but I don't think she'll be getting as many shots as usual to cross over this higher point total. With a lower overall usage, I also think there's value in taking her Under for points + rebounds + assists.

