There are three WNBA games on the docket for Friday, with all of them being televised on ION. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the 5-7 Washington Mystics take on the 8-4 Atlanta Dream, while the 2-11 Dallas Wings battle the 2-10 Connecticut Sun. Then the nightcap is a showdown in the desert between the 7-5 Seattle Storm and 5-6 Las Vegas Aces at 10 p.m. ET.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? How about the top WNBA player props? Let's check out the best plays for Friday, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Dream -7.5

Dream + Wings money-line parlay

Dream -7 -112 (0.75 units, FD)

This is not a great spot for the Dream, but I just think this number is too low. The Dream are coming off a crushing loss to the Liberty on Tuesday, where if they held onto a 17-point second-half lead, they'd be playing for the Commissioner's Cup championship. Now they have to play a Mystics team that they just beat by 33 points on Sunday, so there could be a bit of a sleepwalk-y start from Atlanta.



But I just think the Dream are a nightmare matchup for the Mystics because of the styles of how these two teams play.

The Dream take a WNBA-leading 30.9 3-point shots per game, and they also allow the fewest 3-pointers attempts per game at 18.5. On the flip side, Washington is easily last in 3-pointers attempted (16.9 per game, next is Storm at 19.9) and is also last in 3-point shots allowed at 28.8.

That 3-point discrepancy for the two teams is an unbelievable math advantage for the Dream. Just look at their Sunday win over the Mystics—Atlanta attempted 25 more 3-pointers (42 to 17) and made 15 more 3-pointers (18 to 3).

Considering the Dream just closed as 4-point road favorites at Washington on Sunday, won by 33 and now are laying only 7 points at home, this line should be higher despite the less than ideal "spot" for Atlanta.

Parlay: Dream money line + Wings money line +100 (0.25 units, FD)

The Dream are my favorite side on this slate, and I don't want to touch Storm/Aces from a betting perspective since there isn't word (as of Thursday afternoon) on whether A'ja Wilson will clear concussion protocol and play. So I'll throw the Dream in a money-line parlay along with the Wings going up against an overmatched Sun team.

These two teams played in Connecticut earlier in the season, with the Wings picking up a 109-87 victory. It was one of the Wings' two victories this season, and the 109 points is the only time this season they've exceeded 95 on the scoreboard. The 2-11 Wings are a disjointed team, but they do have talent, while the Sun are just simply awful.

Paige Bueckers had 21 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in their earlier meeting, and I think she'll have another big effort playing in front of a Connecticut crowd that was cheering her on during her UConn days.