There are four WNBA games on the Tuesday slate, with the most notable one being Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever trying to snap a two-game losing skid against the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV. There are also a trio of games on at 8 p.m. ET—the Minnesota Lynx at the Washington Mystics, the Atlanta Dream at the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks at the Chicago Sky.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? How about the top WNBA player props? Let's check out the best plays for Sunday, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Sparks vs. Sky Over 167 points -110 (1 unit, FD)

Kamilla Cardoso Over 11.5 points -115 (1 unit, FD)



Cardoso 15+ points +220 (0.5 units, DK)

These are two subpar (at best) defenses that have been trending in the wrong direction of late. The Sky have surrendered 200 points over their past two games. Their perimeter defense is an abject disaster, and there are no signs that it will get better anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the Sparks have given up at least 89 points in four of their past five games. The one exception was only allowing 82 points against the Minnesota Lynx last game—when the Lynx were without MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier. The two games before that? A combined 199 points to the Storm (98 points, second-highest total this season) and 101 to the Lynx with Collier (a season high).

While the Sky can't defend guards, the Sparks have had trouble defending bigs of late. Two games ago against the Storm, Nneka Ogwumike put up 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the floor. The game before that against the Lynx, Collier scored 32 points on 13-of-16 shooting.

So besides taking this Over, let's also back a player who is primed for a big opportunity in a juicy matchup.

Kamilla Cardoso will be stepping away from the Sky for a bit to play overseas after Tuesday's game. Cardoso struggled last contest (seven points) against the Atlanta Dream and their size but recorded 17 and 18 points in the two games before that. In her previous matchup against the Sparks this season, Cardoso scored 12 points in only 19 minutes because of foul trouble and shot 6-of-9 from the floor. I like her to show out here tonight before briefly leaving Chicago.

Overall Record: 24-25, +4.51 units