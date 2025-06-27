There are five WNBA games on the calendar for Friday, but one major question looms over the slate: Will Caitlin Clark play? Clark missed the Indiana Fever's Thursday night contest against the Los Angeles Sparks, and her status is in question tonight against the Dallas Wings. If Clark does play, it will be a battle between the last two No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA draft, with her and Dallas' Paige Bueckers squaring off.

Today's WNBA picks:

Odds as of Thursday 6/27 and subject to change

Valkyries -8.5

There have been two situations that have been cash cows for me so far this WNBA season, and with where the lines are currently, I'm not stopping on Friday.

The first situation is backing the Valkyries at home. They closed as around 9-point home underdogs to the Liberty on Wednesday night, and I said in my best bets article that anything over two possessions (Liberty -6.5 or higher) was worth a play on the Valkyries. They didn't trail by more than six points the entire game and lost by three.

The Valkyries are now sizable home favorites against the Sky, but I still really like them in this matchup.

Kamilla Cardoso is coming off a career-high 27 points in the Sky's last game against the Sparks. She's put up 69 points over her past four games and is now Chicago's second-leading scorer on the season at 12.7 PPG. Additionally, she's been very efficient, as she's shooting 56.1% from the floor.

But Cardoso is now out temporarily to play in an overseas tournament, and the Sky will miss her size at 6-foot-7 and that she's the easiest bucket on the team.

The Sky offense already has major scoring issues because of how often they turn over the basketball (they lead the WNBA with 17.8 turnovers per game), and now a team that doesn't shoot the ball well will have to take tougher shots. Meanwhile, the Valkyries under first-year head coach Natalie Nakase have established themselves already as one of the better defenses in the league. They're tied for the third-most steals per game (8.4) and will get their fair share of transition opportunities against the mistake-prone Sky.

I think this spread should be double digits; after all, the Valkyries just laid 10 points Sunday at home to the Sun and won by 24. The Sky aren't quite as bad as the Marina Mabrey-less Sun, but eight of their 10 losses have come by 13+ points. Adding in Cardoso's absence and the huge coaching mismatch between Nakase and Sky first-year head coach Tyler Marsh, and I'm making this my first 1.5-unit play of the season. Nakase and Marsh were both Aces assistant coaches before this season, and I'm sure Nakase wouldn't mind showing who the superior option was from the Becky Hammon coaching tree.

Mercury +2.5

The other cash cow has been fading the Liberty without Jonquel Jones. In games that Jones has either missed or left early due to injury, the Liberty are 4-3 straight up and 1-6 against the spread. With Jones healthy, the Liberty are 7-0 straight up and 5-2 against the spread. Jones is out for a few weeks after re-injuring her ankle, and it's obvious that New York misses her rebounding, defense and overall strong all-around game.

Without Jones and fellow starter Leonie Fiebich (EuroBasket), the Liberty don't look anywhere close to the destroyer-of-worlds juggernaut that they were earlier in the season. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that they don't look like a true title contender without the two of them. That'll change when Fiebich and Jones are back, but for now, let's take advantage once again of another inflated Liberty spread.

The Mercury just beat the Liberty in New York last Thursday, and that was without Kahleah Copper. Copper is still knocking off the rust after missing nearly the first month of the season after undergoing knee surgery. She does have three games under her belt so far this season, and she provides another scoring option for a Mercury team that has many of them.

Over the past four games, the Mercury have had four different players lead the team in scoring—Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Monique Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb. Copper averaged 21.1 points per game last regular season, so she can light it up as well. Before the season, the Liberty had much more perceived depth than the Mercury, but right now Phoenix has more options it can trust than this current version of the Liberty that is so reliant on Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

Along with their bevy of scoring options, the Mercury also have a hellacious defense that turns opponents over like crazy. The Liberty didn't know what hit them last week, as their normally well-tuned offense was forced into 22 turnovers. The amount of pressure the Mercury generate on defense is incredible, and they lead the WNBA with 18.1 forced turnovers per game (the Seattle Storm's defense is second at 16.3). The best way to counter the Mercury is with size, but without the 6-foot-6 Jones, I think the Liberty will struggle once again.