There are a pair of WNBA games on Wednesday, and they're both set for 10 p.m. ET tips. The New York Liberty will try to snap a two-game skid when they travel to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Valkyries. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces host the Connecticut Sun, with Las Vegas coming off a win against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever this past Sunday.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? How about the top WNBA player props? Let's check out the best plays for Sunday, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Valkyries +8.5 -112 (1 unit, FD)

Kayla Thornton Over 14.5 points -130 (1 unit, FD)



Thornton 20+ points +275 (0.5 units, FD)

This line has already dropped from Valkyries +9.5 to +8.5, but I still see some value here because I think preseason priors have still been baked too much into this line.

Let's discuss a few things about this matchup. You can certainly make a case that Natalie Nakase is the best head coach in the WNBA — she has the Valkyries playing way above their talent level, especially since multiple key pieces have left for EuroBasket. Golden State already has one of the best home-court advantages in the WNBA thanks to an excited fan base, and the Valkyries have covered six straight home games.



On the other side, the Liberty just aren't a championship-level team without Jonquel Jones. In games where Jones hasn't played or left in the first quarter due to injury, the Liberty are 3-3 straight up and 1-5 against the spread. Jones re-injured her ankle last week against the Phoenix Mercury, and she is out for at least a few more weeks. Not having her and fellow starter Leonie Fiebich (EuroBasket) has significantly lowered the Liberty's ceiling, and I don't think the market has adjusted far enough.

With all of those factors, I think any spread over two possessions (so Liberty -6.5 or more) is too high for this clash. The Liberty have the two top players in this matchup with Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, but Nakase's well-schemed defenses have been giving star players fits all season long. Just two games ago, Caitlin Clark shot just 3-of-14 from the field and had six turnovers in Golden State.

Thornton has been leading the offensive charge for the Valkyries, scoring at least 16 points in six straight games. What's been impressive is that she's reached that mark despite lower playing time than usual in her last two games because of foul trouble (16 points in 20 minutes against the Fever) and a blowout (21 points in 22 minutes against the Sun). In the four games before those two, she's played at least 35 minutes in all of them.

Similar to how the Valkyries appear to be supercharged when playing at the Chase Center, Thornton is averaging 16.6 points per game at home and 13.7 on the road. She's struggled to score in both games against the Liberty earlier this season (10 and 13 points). But that was with the Liberty having stronger rosters (Fiebich played both games, Jones played one), the Valkyries have more scoring options (Janelle Salaun and Temi Fagbenle played both games), and both games were on the road.

Thornton played the previous two seasons with the Liberty, so I'm sure she'd like to show that she's capable of a better scoring performance than her first two outings against her former teammates. She's scored at least 20 points in three of her past four home games and can certainly flirt with that number once again tonight.



Overall Record: 27-25, +7.61 units