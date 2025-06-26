Two WNBA games are on the calendar for Thursday. First, at 7 p.m. ET, the Indiana Fever are back home and face a struggling Los Angeles Sparks team that has lost four in a row. Later in the evening, the Las Vegas Aces play their second game in two nights, this time hosting the Washington Mystics at 10 p.m. ET. Both contests will be shown on Prime Video.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? How about the top WNBA player props? Let's check out the best plays for Sunday, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Aliyah Boston Over 14.5 points -125 (1 unit, DK)

Mystics +8 -108 (1 unit, FD)



Aliyah Boston Over 14.5 points

Boston's scoring has been through the roof over the past three games, averaging 24.7 points over that stretch. There have been a couple of plus matchups recently, as two of those performances came against a porous Aces defense and a shorthanded/smaller Valkyries defense. But her last game was against a Storm defense with great size, and Boston still went off for 31 points in that one.

Boston had to take on more of the scoring load with Caitlin Clark struggling to find her shot of late. She only made one of her 23 3-point attempts on this past three-game road trip. Clark is averaging 23.4 points (45.8% shooting at home compared to 11.8 (29.3% shooting) on the road this season, and she's likely to have a better game back at home against the Sparks, but there's room for more than one Fever player to eat with this total all the way up at 174.

Clearly the market is anticipating a Clark bounce back with her points prop at 20.5, a number she's only exceeded in two of nine games this season. But Boston's points prop still only sits at 14.5, and that's against a brutal interior Sparks defense and with Clark bound to get her easy looks.

In three of the Sparks' past four games, they've played the Sky, Storm and Lynx (the other one was the Lynx again, but without MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier). Against the Sky, 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso scored 27 on 10-of-15 shooting. Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike put up 26 on 12-of-16 shooting. In the matchup with the Lynx where Collier played, the Lynx forward tallied 32 on 13-of-16 shooting. You almost never see incredibly efficient shooting numbers like that in the WNBA on that many attempts, let alone for three consecutive games.

The Sparks just simply don't have answers right now for defending talented forwards and bigs in the paint, and Boston should overpower them too as long as she doesn't get in foul trouble.

Mystics +8

The Aces have won two games in a row and are looking to win three straight for the first time all season, but this line is a bit too high for a Las Vegas team that still has plenty of issues. Beating the putrid Sun 85-59 on Wednesday night isn't going to eliminate questions about their shaky interior defense, as they allow the most points in the paint per game in the WNBA at 38.4.

Why is that particularly important in this matchup? The Mystics take by far the fewest 3-point attempts per game in the WNBA at 16.3, with the next-fewest being the Wings and Sun at 20.6 each. Whether it's guard Brittney Sykes slashing to the hoop or bigs like Shakira Austin or Kiki Iriafen getting touches down low, Washington heavily relies on shots closer to the basket.

Washington is fourth in the WNBA in points in the paint scored per game (37.6) and allows the third-fewest points in the paint per game (30.7). If the Mystics can slow down A'ja Wilson inside, which they did in their first matchup (Wilson shot 5-of-13 for 15 points in a 3-point win), I don't trust the Aces' outside shooting enough to win by this big of a margin.

Overall Record: 28-26, +7.01 units