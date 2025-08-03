The Indiana Fever are on a season-high four-game winning streak, despite Caitlin Clark being sidelined with a groin injury. But in all of their games they've played without Clark this season, the Fever have yet to register a road win against a team with a winning record. They have a chance to change that on Sunday, Aug. 3, when they take on the 16-12 Seattle Storm at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Sports fans looking to get into WNBA betting or WNBA player props for Fever vs. Storm at the best betting sites should check out the game's top bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here is the top pick from Fever vs. Storm for Sunday, Aug. 3:

Gabby Williams Under 12.5 points -110 (1 unit, FD)

Gabby Williams Under 12.5 points

Williams' scoring has noticeably dropped compared to the beginning of the season, and she has a tough matchup against a solid Fever perimeter defense. In July, she averaged 11.8 PPG compared to 13.0 PPG in May and 13.6 PPG in June.

In her past 15 games, Williams has scored at least 13 points seven times, but let's dive deeper. She's played the WNBA's worst defense, the Connecticut Sun, four of those times—scoring at least 16 points in all of them. In that 15-game stretch, she's averaging 17.8 PPG against the Sun and 10.2 PPG against everyone else. Even in her last game, against a terrible Los Angeles Sparks defense she needed a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in double overtime just to finish with 14 points (in 42 minutes of playing time).

The Fever have played with the WNBA's fastest tempo over the past 10 games, but in the same stretch, the Storm rank 11th in pace, 11th in offensive rating and first in defensive rating. Even though Seattle's last two games have flown Over the total, I still think this is an Under team overall given their playing style, and this total is sitting on the lower end (as of Saturday afternoon) at 159. So in a game that doesn't appear to be a shootout on the surface, I see another lower-scoring performance for Williams.