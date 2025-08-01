The Indiana Fever remain without superstar guard Caitlin Clark but the supporting players have picked up the slack in her absence. The Fever are going for their fourth straight win Friday when they take on Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ION.

Kelsey Mitchell 20+ points -145 (1 unit, FD)

Mitchell's scoring goes up when Clark has been out, averaging 20.3 PPG without Clark and 19.2 PPG when Clark has been healthy. She's hit 20 points in seven of her past nine games—with the two exceptions being last game against the Mercury (finished with 8 points after playing just 22 minutes due to foul trouble) and on July 16 against the Liberty (finished with 16 points in 27 minutes, with that game being a 21-point blowout). She's averaging 30.8 minutes per game this season, and she's scored 20+ points in five of her past six games when she's played at least 30 minutes and with Clark sidelined.

Mitchell has been solid against the Wings this season. In two previous matchups this season, Mitchell scored 20 points in 26 minutes before going off for 32 points in 34 minutes. The Fever won both games but Clark was only out in the second contest.

The Wings have been playing much better of late, and the Fever are only favored by 4.5 points on the road. With a tighter game projected and coming off a rough performance, this seems like a good matchup for Mitchell to bounce back.