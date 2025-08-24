The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx square off again on Sunday, August 24 after playing a contest two days earlier, a 95-90 victory for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier did not play in Friday's contest but is listed as probable for Sunday's clash. These two squads met in the Commissioner's Cup final this year, with Indiana pulling off a stunning win in that game. The Fever remain without Caitlin Clark, and have also lost Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald for the rest of the season.

If you're looking to get into WNBA betting with Fever vs. Lynx, you need to see what picks WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are rolling with for Sunday's matchup.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Minnesota:

Fever vs. Lynx picks:

Lynx -10.5

Fever-Lynx Under 168

In Friday's article, I took Minnesota over Indiana with the idea that Collier was likely to make her return. She didn't, the line moved the other way when she was ruled out, and Minnesota covered the closing line but not my line.

This time around, Collier is listed as probable, so let's try this again. The Lynx are at home for this one and the Fever aren't going to shoot 65% from deep again, so take Minnesota on the spread.

While Indiana's 65% clip from the perimeter was absurd, the Lynx shot pretty well in their own right at 43%, leading to a combined 22-for-41 mark from beyond the arc. Because of that shooting performance and subsequent 185-point game in the first matchup, we're getting an inflated line in this one.

However, shooting regression should be coming and teams generally play lower scoring games in the second leg of a back-to-back anyway as defensive adjustments take over. Back the Lynx's league-leading defense to bounce back, especially with potential Defensive Player of the Year Collier probable to suit up, and grab the Under at a high number.