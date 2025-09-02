The Indiana Fever are currently the No. 7 seed in the WNBA standings with five regular season contests to go. The Fever are 1.5 games up on the ninth-place Los Angeles Sparks, as the margin is thin between making the postseason and sitting out at home. Indiana has a chance to move closer to a postseason berth when the Fever take on the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are thinking of placing a wager on Tuesday's Fever vs. Mercury matchup, you first should see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Phoenix:

Fever vs. Mercury picks:

Mercury -5

Fever/Mercury Over 164.5

While Indiana has enjoyed a great home court advantage this season, even without Caitlin Clark for most games, they've struggled to cover on the road. Their opponents have covered by an average of over 2 points per game across 20 road games. Phoenix, meanwhile, has statistically performed even better at home than Indiana opponents have on the road.

Phoenix won the previous matchup by 35, and while this one should be more competitive, expect the Mercury to pull away with free throws at the end and cover -5.

Despite Caitlin Clark remaining out, both of these offenses have plenty of weapons, and the Mercury's core is as healthy as it's been all season. Phoenix has hit five straight unders, but sportsbooks are reacting a little too much to recency here, giving us some value in a buy-low spot.

Both teams look to push the pace at every opportunity, which should give us enough possessions to clear this line on an average shooting night. Take the over along with the Phoenix spread, or take the Mercury team total over.