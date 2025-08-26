The Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm meet on Tuesday for a high-stakes matchup. The teams with the eight best records make the WNBA playoffs, with Seattle currently holding the No. 6 seed and the Fever clinging to the No. 8 seed. Indiana just lost two straight games to the No. 1 Minnesota Lynx and remains without a number of key contributors, including superstar Caitlin Clark and guards Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. Kelsey Mitchell, however, has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate. Seattle, meanwhile, has won three straight games. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are unsure where to go for Fever vs. Storm best bets, check out what plays WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Seattle:

Fever vs. Storm picks:

Fever +3

Fever-Storm Over 166

Seattle may be finding its footing a bit after a rough six-game losing streak, winning four of its last five since then. Meanwhile, now Indiana is the team in the midst of a slump, coming in having lost six of its last eight and falling dangerously close to the playoff cut line.

This game is shaping up to be a bounceback spot for the Fever in front of their home crowd. They have played Seattle well, winning both matchups on the road even with Caitlin Clark out for one of them, and now they are the more desperate team in terms of postseason implications. Take the full possession for the home dogs in this one.

Fever-Lynx Over 166

One reason for Seattle's recent turnaround is an improved offense, thanks largely to the emergence of Dominique Malonga. While the rookie is still pretty raw on the defensive end, her scoring off the bench has been a key reason why the Storm have an offensive rating of 109.0 in the last five games despite a 102.9 mark on the season.

On the Indiana side, the Fever have hit the Over in four straight contests. With the way both offenses and defenses are playing, this one should finish in the upper 160s, if not at 170.