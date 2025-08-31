The Indiana Fever are entering Sunday's matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on a two-game winning streak, and even with Caitlin Clark still sidelined with a groin injury, it appears the Fever are postseason bound. Indiana is 21-18 on the year, while Golden State is 19-18 in its inaugural WNBA campaign. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

If you're a fan of WNBA betting and are thinking of placing a wager on Sunday's Fever vs. Valkyries matchup, you first should see what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have locked in for this game.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Golden State:

Fever vs. Valkyries picks:

Valkyries ML (+110)

Fever-Valkyries Over 157.5

Valkyries money line (+110)

There is no better team in the league at winning close games, and there is no better team in the league at covering as home underdogs. Golden State has won six of nine games outright with one possession spreads and has covered in nine of 12 as home dogs by an average of 8 points per game.

Even on the second night of a back-to-back, Golden State should be favored here at home. The first leg is at home as well, so the Valkyries won't have the travel effects wearing them down, while Indiana will be coming off of a travel day after playing in Los Angeles.

Fever/Valkyries Over 157.5

As good as the Valkyries' defense has been, and as much as Caitlin Clark's absence affects the Fever offense, an Indiana total simply shouldn't be this low. The Fever still have too much firepower between Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston to have a total in the 150s, and the addition of Odyssey Sims has improved the offense at the expense of the defense as well.

This total has been dropping, so it's possible you can even get a 156.5 by waiting or shopping around. Either way, this one should be closer to 160, so the value is there at these numbers.