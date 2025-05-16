The 2025 WNBA season kicks off Friday with three games on the schedule. Things get underway with the Atlanta Dream visiting the Washington Mystics and No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hosting the Minnesota Lynx. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 10 p.m. ET, the newest WNBA franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, host the Los Angeles Sparks in the franchise's first game. Before you lock in any bets of your own, make sure to check out the best WNBA bets and picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

With the 2025 WNBA season beginning Friday, the two experts have shared their first three WNBA picks of the season, which you can check out below.

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's picks:

Atlanta vs. Washington Over 156 (-112)

Several teams in the WNBA have a new coach this year, and these are two of them. The Dream in particular are interesting as they hired longtime college basketball analytics guru Karl Smesko, whose FGCU teams were known for a Moreyball layups-and-3-pointers style.

He's looking to implement that system with professional level talent now, and while the Dream may still finish in the bottom half of the league in pace, they are likely to come up from their last-place finish a season ago in seconds per possession. The Mystics, with Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin healthy at the same time, also look to be a better offense than last year's numbers would indicate.

Rhyne Howard Over 2.5 3-pointers (-160)

One way to bet on that new Smesko system is to take advantage of the fact that most of the Dream players, who took the second-most mid-range jumpers in the league last year, are going to be taking those from a few feet further this season. Howard is a perfect candidate to see her deep shooting volume explode -- she already increased it post-Olympic break last year. She finished fourth in the league in 3-point attempts per game at 8.1, but over the last 15 games she was just behind Caitlin Clark (9.8) for the league lead (9.7).

Howard also took 20 3-pointers in two preseason games across 47 minutes, including a 4-for-9 performance against this Mystics squad. She projects for over 30 minutes now that we've reached the regular season, which should be enough to hit double-digit attempts from deep. Bet on her to shoot at least 30% on those attempts and knock down three of them.

Los Angeles vs. Golden State Over 162.5 (-110)

The Sparks are another team with a new coach, while the Valkyries are an entirely new team. While the Valkyries are going to struggle to score as an expansion team, they'll also be looking to push the pace, and their defense won't be particularly good either.

Meanwhile, new L.A. coach Lynne Roberts was known for an up-tempo style at University of Utah, and the Sparks have added a big offensive weapon in Kelsey Plum to go with a core that already had much more offensive talent than defensive. These two teams cleared this line in a preseason game, and now that the game counts, the starters should be on the floor longer and score even more.