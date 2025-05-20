There are four WNBA teams in action on Tuesday night, and three of them are looking for their first win of the season. The Las Vegas Aces head east to face the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. after both teams dropped their first contest of this campaign. The Atlanta Dream are also looking to bounce back after a road loss to the Washington Mystics but have to do so against the Indiana Fever—who looked dominant in their opener against the Chicago Sky. If you're looking to place bets on either of these games, you need to see the best WNBA bets and picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top WNBA picks for Tuesday, May 20:

Fever -7.5 (Lean over 170.5)

The first game of the Stephanie White era in Indiana was a success, as the Fever took apart the Sky to the tune of a 35-point beatdown. While Atlanta presents a much bigger challenge, this is still an indication of how much of a step forward this Fever team has taken with its offseason moves.

This line has been moving toward the Dream after opening at 10, so it may be worth waiting it out to see if it gets even lower. Either way, this should be in the upper single digits, as the Dream defense isn't equipped to slow down the Fever offensive machine.

Brionna Jones over 12.5 points (+100)

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Dream entering this season was how much bigs Jones and Brittney Griner would share the floor. The answer, so far, has been a lot. Jones in particular played 34 minutes in the opener, a mark she only reached five times last season, and took 17 true shooting attempts.

Even 75% of that volume would be enough to get us plenty of value on this number at plus money, so pounce now before books adjust to her playing time on her new team. Her Over 6.5 rebounds or a points + rebounds combo would both be solid pivots if necessary as well.