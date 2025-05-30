Friday brings a big five-game WNBA slate, meaning there's no shortage of WNBA betting opportunities. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Indiana Fever host the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty take on the Washington Mystics. Then at 10 ET, the Atlanta Dream visit the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx battle the Phoenix Mercury, and the Las Vegas Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks.

Before you make any WNBA picks or play WNBA props, you need to check out the the best bets from Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top WNBA picks for Friday, May 30:

Liberty - Mystics Under 164 (-112)

The Liberty are playing their second game in as many days and third in four, and they're coming off of a flight to DC after a hard-fought home win over the Valkyries on Thursday. Jonquel Jones sat for that game, and given the situation, it's very possible the Liberty sit her again or someone else.

The spread can be tough to predict from that standpoint, but the total is too high no matter who plays in this one. If any scorers miss the game, the value will only improve, but it's worth grabbing now in the mid-160s.

Lynx - Mercury Under 158.5 (-112)

After losing a painful Under in Minnesota's last game at approximately this number thanks to 12 points in the last 27 seconds of an 82-77 Lynx win, we're nevertheless going to try again on a Minnesota Under. With Napheesa Collier questionable, the Lynx may be without their leading scorer.

If she does play, these are still two of the better defenses in the league, and the Mercury have been playing much slower this year with the addition of Alyssa Thomas. I'd project this one in the mid-150s.

Sparks - Aces Over 165.5 (-112)

Outside of the Dallas Wings, these are the only two other teams in the league that both score and allow more than a point per possession. The Aces have had five days off, which could be plenty of time to make defensive adjustments since they allowed 102 to Seattle, but it also means their legs will be rested and ready to push the pace against a Sparks defense that has been the third-worst at stopping transition so far.

The Sparks also have given up the highest rate of threes, which is a bad recipe against a team that can shoot like the Aces. However, Kelsey Plum may be able to keep them in the game in her return to Vegas, so betting on offenses looks like the better play rather than the spread.