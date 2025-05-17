The 2025 WNBA season began Friday with three games, and Saturday features three more games, as well. The action begins early as the Las Vegas Aces visit the defending champion New York Liberty at 1 p.m. ET, and that game is followed by Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever hosting the Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET. The day concludes with the Seattle Storm at the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET. If you're looking to place bets on any of these three games, you need to see the best WNBA bets and picks from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top WNBA picks for Saturday, May 17:

Jonquel Jones Over 8.5 rebounds (-130)

Jones averaged 9 rebounds per game last season in 29.9 minutes, but against the Aces, those numbers increased. The Liberty need Jones' size on the court to combat A'ja Wilson, and in three regular season meetings, she averaged 11 rebounds per game in over 32 minutes.

With all the changes across the league, the Liberty frontcourt is one of the more stable units from last year to now, so look for similar rotational usage from Jones and thus, another big game on the boards.

Ariel Atkins Over 1.5 3-pointers (-160)

This line would have been a little low for Atkins even last season, but coming to a Chicago team that hired a new coach in Tyler Marsh, who has been vocal about wanting his players to shoot more 3-pointers, makes it even better.

Atkins took 15 3-point attempts in 64 preseason minutes, which should project her for at least seven attempts on average in this matchup. We only need two of those to go down, so even at this juice, this is worth it.

Satou Sabally Over 17.5 points (-110)

One theme for the Mercury this year is going to be star power and lack of depth. The big three of Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, and Kahleah Copper is going to be a monster, but Phoenix will struggle to get contributions from anywhere else.

The majority of its scoring should be concentrated among those three, and based on preseason usage, Sabally looks to be the biggest beneficiary of that. After an injury-riddled 2024, she looks fresh heading into her first season in the desert, so grab her Over at 17.5.