There are three WNBA contests on Saturday, including two on national TV. The Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx get things started at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by Caitlin Clark's return when the Indiana Fever host the undefeated New York Liberty at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. The nightcap is the Seattle Storm taking on the Golden State Valkyries at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Lynx -10 -112 (1 unit, DK)

This spot is just too good to pass up. The Lynx are coming off their first defeat of the season, after the Storm beat them by 10 in Seattle on Wednesday. Now they get the chance to avenge their defeat at home by hosting the West Coast-based Sparks at 1 p.m. ET—or 10 a.m. PT.

The Sparks give up the second-most 3-point attempts per game at 28.5, only ahead of the Washington Mystics at 29.3. That is not ideal against a Lynx team that is the best 3-point shooting team in the WNBA at 38.4%. Everyone in the Lynx's starting five can shoot from deep and will be a tough matchup, especially for 6-foot-6 Sparks big Azura Stevens having to defend outside of the arc as well. When these two teams played earlier in the season in a Lynx 14-point win on the road, the Lynx's tallest player, 6-foot-4 Alanna Smith, knocked down a season-high 4 3-pointers on seven attempts.

Fever +4.5 -106 (1 unit, FD)

Sabrina Ionescu Over 17.5 points -115 (1 unit, FD)

The Fever are the only team to give a full-strength Liberty a true battle after Indiana lost by two on its home floor to New York earlier this season. The only other two times New York won by a single-digit margin were games without star big Jonquel Jones, as the Liberty won by five over the Valkyries with Jones sitting out and they won by eight over the Mystics after Jones left due to injury in the first quarter. Jones is still dealing with that same ankle injury, and she's questionable for this afternoon's contest.



The Liberty will also be without another starter, as Leonie Fiebich left the team to go compete in EuroBasket. Fiebich is averaging just 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game, but she's shooting 53.8% from the floor and 48.0% from 3-point land. The Liberty don't need to rely on her when everyone is healthy, but she is a dangerous outside shooter, and I think she's quietly an important absence.

With Fiebich out and Jones clearly not 100% if she does play, the Liberty will have to rely on Breanna Stewart and Ionescu even more today. The three times Ionescu has played at least 35 minutes were the three games that the Liberty won by single digits. In those three games, Ionescu has averaged 20.0 points on 19.3 shots from the floor. She's going to be getting her fair share of shot attempts, and she did go off for 23 points against the Fever in that earlier matchup.

Obviously the Liberty have a giant target on their back as the last remaining undefeated team, and the Fever have a great chance to knock them off at home in Clark's return from injury. The Fever went 2-3 in her absence, with the last game being a 19-point defeat to the Atlanta Dream after scoring a season-low 58 points. Clark is the engine that makes Indiana's offense hum, and with her back in the fold, the Fever can keep this one close against the shorthanded Liberty.