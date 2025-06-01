It's a strong WNBA slate for Sunday, as there are four contests with the Commissioner's Cup tipping off. The top matchup is between the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm at 6 p.m., with the Aces looking for revenge after the Storm crushed them by 20 points last Sunday. The rest of the slate features the Connecticut Sun against the New York Liberty, the Phoenix Mercury against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx against the Golden State Valkyries.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? Want to play WNBA player props? Let's check out the top plays from Sunday -- including a couple of player prop wagers -- with odds from FanDuel.

Valkyries +11.5 -112 (1 unit, FD)

The big question for this game is whether Napheesa Collier will play. The leading WNBA MVP candidate missed Friday's game with a knee injury and is now listed as questionable to play tonight. This is the Lynx's second road game in three days after playing in Phoenix on Friday, so we'll see if Collier goes. Even if she does, I like this frisky Valkyries team against a Lynx squad that is pretty fortunate to be 6-0.



The Lynx have played four straight close games, including a 4-point home victory over the 1-6 Wings and a 6-point home win over the 1-5 Sun—where they had to rally from 15 points down with five minutes left. Both of those contests were with Collier, but the Lynx were without Kayla McBride after she missed the first four games of the season. The one game the two stars have played was a 5-point home win over a very solid 3-3 Seattle Storm.

The Lynx will likely improve here once they're fully healthy, but they've regressed a bit defensively after ranking second in defensive rating last season. Before Friday's matchup against a Mercury team without Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, Minnesota ranked sixth in defensive rating through its first five games against a not-so-tough schedule. This was all with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Collier, and now she's dealing with that knee injury.

The Valkyries are 2-3, but I think they're flying a bit under the radar. They play hard and are well coached, which can help counter their lack of talent as an expansion team. Golden State is third in rebound percentage, getting more possessions on offense by crashing the glass and limiting second-chance opportunities for their opponents on the other end. In a 5-point road loss to the Liberty last game, the Valkyries grabbed 15 offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, the Lynx are rebounding an WNBA-worst 58.2% of their opponent's shots.

Undrafted rookie Janelle Salaun has quietly been one of the best first-year players in the WNBA, and she matched a career high with 18 points last game against the Liberty. After Salaun missed the Valkyries' first game of the season, a 17-point loss to the Sparks, Golden State has been very competitive in three of four games with her. The 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and has been quite effective with 3-point shooting and on defense.

With the health questions surrounding Collier and a Valkyries team that is better than preseason expectations, the Lynx laying 11.5 on the road is just too many points in my opinion.

Liberty -10.5 1H -115 (1 unit, DK)

Liberty -5.5 1Q -120 (0.5 units, FD)

The Sun are coming off their first win of the season over the Fever on Friday and now get a second straight road game, a Sunday afternoon affair with the Liberty. Despite that victory, Connecticut is clearly the worst team in the WNBA, and this just feels like a matchup where the Sun get absolutely wiped off the floor.

So why bet on the Liberty in the first half and first quarter versus the whole game (Liberty -18.5)? New York is easily the WNBA's best team in net rating for both the first quarter (+27.2) and second quarter (+35.1). Surprisingly, the Liberty are the second-worst team in net rating in the third quarter (-16.9, only ahead of the Sky at -19.5). It could be playing with their food a bit, but I'd rather back the Liberty to get off to a fast start, especially compared to potentially sweating out backups playing if this game is out of reach in the fourth quarter.

The Liberty have led five of their six games by at least nine points at the half, with the lone exception being tied against the Valkyries in a second straight matchup with them and without Jonquel Jones. The other five first halves? The Liberty have been up by 14, 21, 9, 19 and 12 points at the break.

The one weakness for the Liberty has been their rebounding, as they rank eighth in rebounding percentage and give up the most offensive rebounds per game (11.5). But that potential advantage is mitigated here since the Sun are the second-worst team in the WNBA (only ahead of the Aces) in rebounding percentage, only grabbing the board on 47.5% of missed shots.

I just don't see how the Sun keep it close, especially in the first half when they're guaranteed to go up against all of the Liberty's star players.

Ezi Magbegor Over 9.5 points +102 (1 unit, FD)

Magbegor double double +490 (0.5 units, FD)

Magbegor has gotten off to a very slow start offensively, averaging 6.8 points on 38% shooting through six games. Last season, she averaged 11.7 points on 51.2% shooting. The year before? 13.8 points on 51.3% shooting.

But this is the matchup where she can bounce back.

We've already seen it before, as she put up a season-high 12 points against these same Aces earlier in the season, and there are a few reasons she can do it again.

Magbegor scored those 12 points and added seven rebounds in just 25 minutes, her second-fewest minutes she's played in any game this season. That's because she was subbed out with 7:47 remaining in the game after picking up her fifth foul and did not return, as the Storm were up 22 points then and she did not need to come back in with the game out of reach. In the other contests among the Storm's past four games, Magbegor has played 32, 33 and 29 minutes.

More importantly, the Aces are absolutely dreadful inside the arc. The Aces allow the most points of any WNBA team in the paint at 42.4 per game, and opponents have shot 52.1% from inside the arc against Las Vegas. That's bad news against a Storm team that scores a WNBA-leading 62.8% of their points on 2-pointers and is second in the WNBA in percentage of points in the paint at 51.1% (only behind the Fever's 51.6%).

The Aces do have two-time Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson down low, but she can only do so much, as the rest of the interior has been a sieve. I think Wilson will mostly be focused on defending Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, who torched the Aces for 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in their last meeting. That frees things up for the 6-foot-4 Magbegor to absolutely eat inside.



Regarding the double-double at +490, Magbegor has reached 10 rebounds once this season—against the Lynx two games ago. But she hasn't had a game with fewer than seven boards this season, so she's been consistent in that regard. The Aces have the WNBA's lowest rebounding percentage, as they've collected the board on just 47.2% of missed shots. She'll be getting her fair share of defensive rebounds with the Aces having the second-worst offensive rebounding mark (just 26.0% of misses on that end). She'll have the size advantage on the offensive glass too and should get at least some putback opportunities.

Season Record: 8-7, +3.94 units