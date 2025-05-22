Despite an incredible Caitlin Clark performance where she put up 27 points and 11 assists, the Atlanta Dream squeaked by the Indiana Fever 91-90 on Tuesday night. After the first battle between these two teams took place in Indiana, they both head to Atlanta for the rematch on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Before you lock in your Fever vs. Dream picks, you have to see the best WNBA bets and predictions from experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com—a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's Fever-Dream best bets for Thursday, May 22:

Fever -4 (Lean under 174.5)

These two teams played in Indiana on Tuesday, and the Dream pulled out a nail-biter that flew over the total. So, naturally, I'm going opposite of those results on both the spread and the total.

Back-to-backs tend to lend themselves to defensive adjustments, especially by the team that lost, so we're backing the Fever to shore it up on that side of the floor. Atlanta's team total under is another way to play this angle, and I'd play that down to 83.5.

Caitlin Clark 10+ assists (-150)

Clark has reached double figures in assists in each of her first two games, and with all the new talent around her this season, it's no surprise. The Dream, in the early small sample of the 2025 season, own the league's worst defensive rating, so this will once again be a good opportunity for Clark to rack up dimes.

The over 10.5 at plus money is a decent look, but we've seen Clark chase triple doubles before when she's close—even as recently as the season opener last week, in which she asked to be checked back into the game in the middle of the fourth quarter of a 30-point blowout. I prefer to take the 10+ to make sure we cash if that type of thing happens in this one.