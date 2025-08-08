The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings will play each other for the third time in under two weeks on Friday, August 8, when the two square off in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION. The Wings beat the Liberty 92-82 at home back on July 28, while the Liberty returned the favor with an 85-76 home victory on Tuesday.

Today's WNBA picks:

Sabrina Ionescu Under 5.5 assists -140 (1 unit, DK)

Ionescu is averaging 5.5 assists per game on the season, but her role has changed since Breanna Stewart went down with a leg injury six games ago against the Los Angeles Sparks. In the five full games without Stewart, Ionescu has recorded 5, 4, 5, 4 and 3 assists in those contests—and that was even with playing at least 30 minutes in all of them.

Ionescu has been more relied upon as a scorer of late, as she's scored at least 30 points in three of her past six games. As a result, that has impacted her facilitator duties. In fact, she's played this same Wings team twice in the five games without Stewart. Despite posting her two lowest-scoring outputs (17 and 9) and fewest shots taken (13 and 9) over that stretch, she still only had five and three assists in those two recent games against Dallas.

Ionescu scored only nine points on nine shots in the Liberty's last game on Tuesday against the Wings, and I think she's itching to get back into the scoring column in a big way. Even though the Wings allow the most assists per game in the WNBA, Ionescu still hasn't reached six assists in those two recent meetings despite taking fewer shots—and that was already having fewer assist opportunities without Stewart on the floor.