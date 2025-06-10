There are two WNBA games on the schedule for Tuesday. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Dream host the Indiana Fever. Indiana (4-4) has managed to tread water despite the loss of superstar Caitlin Clark to a quad strain. Though Clark could soon return to action, she won't be available for Tuesday's game. The Dream (5-3) aren't complaining about her absence. Then at 8 p.m., Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky visit the New York Liberty. Chicago (2-5) has struggled out of the gate and just lost guard Courtney Vandersloot to a season-ending injury. New York (8-0) doesn't seem to be showing any sign of a championship hangover.

Before you make any WNBA picks or play WNBA props, you need to check out the the best bets from Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top WNBA picks for Tuesday, June 10:

Fever vs. Dream Over 161.5 (-110)

Liberty -17

Ariel Atkins Over 16.5 points + assists

The last Indiana Over was a loss for us, but that wasn't Indiana's fault. Chicago point guard Courtney Vandersloot went down early with an injury, after which the Sky offense couldn't get anything going, and then the game turned into a blowout with backups playing most of the fourth quarter.

The Fever scored 68 points in the first three quarters – a sign that this offense, like we thought heading into that game, would be okay without Caitlin Clark. Expect that to be the case once again, while Atlanta should do enough scoring of their own to clear this line.

Speaking of that injury for Vandersloot, things for the Sky went from bad to worse after it was announced that she would be out for the season with a torn ACL. Vandersloot's ability to run this offense had been critical on a team without a ton of offensive talent, so going against the league's best team with a historically good defense is not a good place to start life without Sloot.

When team total markets open, Sky team total under may be a look as well. Backup point guard Moriah Jefferson continues to be out as well, so Chicago will need to rely on rookie Hailey Van Lith to put up points.

Ariel Atkins Over 16.5 points + assists (-112)

Another player the Sky will need to rely upon is Ariel Atkins. After a poor performance in the last game, she will be looking to bounce back in this one, and she should have the ball in her hands much more often going forward.

Prior to that game, Atkins had averaged 21 points and 4 assists per game over her last three, and this is a spot where the Sky need that type of production from her once again.