Wednesday's WNBA schedule offers three games, all tipping off at 10 p.m. ET. Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks take on A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx visit Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm, and Paige Bueckers returns to action for the Dallas Wings as they play Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury.

Before you make any WNBA picks or play WNBA props on Wednesday, you need to check out the the best bets from Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top WNBA picks for Wednesday, June 11:

Mercury -7.5 (-110)

Lynx -4 (-110)

Lynx-Storm Under 156.5 (-110)

Parlay odds: +596

Paige Buekers is back for this game, but even before she got hurt, this Wings team looked to be about as much of a mess as it was last season. Meanwhile, Nate Tibbetts is now among the frontrunners for Coach of the Year for the job he's done with this overhauled Mercury roster.

Lynx -4 (-110)

This game may determine the Western Conference representative in the Commissioner's Cup championship game, as Minnesota remains the lone unbeaten team in the West and Seattle sits just one game back. With head-to-head being the first tiebreaker, the Storm would move into first with a win here.

With all that's at stake, there may be a heightened home court advantage, but the road team is still the play here. The Lynx have traveled as well as anyone the last two seasons, and they continue to have a chip on their shoulder from how 2024 ended. Winning the Commissioner's Cup is the first step towards their ultimate goal.

Lynx-Storm Under 156.5 (-110)

These teams are two of the slower and more defensive sides in the league, and with the borderline playoff-level intensity this game should have, the Under looks even better here.

It's been two years since these teams cleared 162 in regulation against each other – a span of seven games – so there's a low ceiling when they meet up with their styles of play. Expect this one to be in the low 150s.