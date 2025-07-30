Although superstar Caitlin Clark remains sidelined, the Indiana Fever have won two straight games as they host Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night. Indiana (14-12) is in third place in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix (16-9) is second in the West. The Mercury had lost three straight before Sunday's 88-72 win over the Washington Mystics. Wednesday's game tips off at 7 p.m. ET, and will stream nationally on ESPN3.

If you're interested in WNBA betting, WNBA odds and WNBA player props, you need to check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have identified as their best bets for Fever vs. Mercury on Wednesday.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Indiana vs. Phoenix:

Fever vs. Mercury picks:

Fever +4

Aliyah Boston 4+ assists

Fever +4

The Fever continue to be without Caitlin Clark, while the Mercury are fully healthy for the fourth game in a row after spending the majority of the season shorthanded. While all signs point to things going Phoenix's way on that front, the sportsbooks have once again overcorrected for that.

Indiana is 3-0 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and this game sets up a perfect opportunity to extend that streak. This game should be within a possession, so take the Fever to keep it close and cover +4 against the Mercury.

Aliyah Boston 4+ assists

While the books continue to adjust Fever spreads too much for Clark's absence, this is a line they continue to not adjust enough. Boston has reached four assists in 10 of 14 games without Clark, including four of the last five.

Now she gets a matchup with the Mercury, who allow the second highest assist rate in the league at 71.2%. In a game with an already close spread that arguably should be closer, expect Boston to get plenty of minutes.