There are multiple WNBA games every single day this week, starting with two on Monday, July 7, and there is one WNBA All-Star Game starter playing in each matchup. Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream host the Golden State Valkyries at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings traveling to square off against the Phoenix Mercury.

Today's WNBA picks:

Valkyries/Dream 1H Under 77.5 points -108 (1 unit, FD)

Aziaha James Over 13.5 points -110 (0.5 units, DK)

Valkyries vs. Dream 1H Under 77.5 points

There is an interesting phenomenon this season where the Dream play like different teams in each half.

In first halves, the Dream average 39.9 points (10th), allow 37.8 points (lowest in WNBA) and play at the slowest pace in the entire league. In second halves, the Dream score 43.8 points (first), their opponents score 40.2 points (tied for sixth-most) and play at the eighth-fastest pace.

The point is, in the first half, the Dream have been a dead Under team. In second halves, they've been more of an Over team.

In this matchup, the Dream face a team that also ranks in the bottom 4 in tempo (Valkyries play at the fourth-slowest pace in WNBA, Dream play at the second-slowest pace) as well as second in defensive rating.

These two teams also rank first (Valkyries at 30.2) and third (Dream at 29.0) in most 3-pointers attempted per game. So sign me up for this first-half Under with two teams that play slow and take more difficult shots.

Aziaha James Over 13.5 points

There are a lot of injuries on both sides of this contest. The Wings are without Arike Ogunbowale (16.8 PPG) and Dijonai Carrington (11.8 PPG), while the Mercury will be missing Satou Sabally (19.1 PPG) and Kahleah Copper (16.7 PPG).

For some people, their first look might be Paige Bueckers or Alyssa Thomas with all of these absences. But do you know who took the most shots when the Wings and Mercury met this past Thursday? That would be Aziaha James, who attempted 20 shots (including nine 3-pointers) compared to Bueckers' 11 shots — with the Wings missing Ogunbowale and Carrington in that game as well. Actually, James' 20 shots last game were more than Bueckers has taken in any game this season.

James connected on 10 of those shots, with five of them being threes, to score 28 points — a career high for the 12th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. You can certainly argue that I'm buying high after that performance, but James has scored at least 14 points in three consecutive games and has put up double-digit scoring performances in six straight.

I think Phoenix will be focused on slowing down Bueckers, as she's scored 58 points in two meetings with the Mercury this season. Her points prop is 19.5, but I think there's a reasonable chance James takes more shots than her again tonight. James will be feeling confident after her effort last game, and I have no reason to believe she'll be docked in playing time (she played 38 minutes) with Ogunbowale and Carrington out again.

The Wings and Mercury both rank in the top 4 in field goals attempted per game and are in the top 6 in pace. There will be other players that have to step up besides Bueckers and Thomas with all of these absences, and James seems primed to take advantage of the situation.

Overall record: 33-36, +1.59 units