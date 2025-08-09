The Indiana Fever have lost their past two games, including a season-worst 35-point loss to the Phoenix Mercury in their last game on Thursday. The Fever will try and bounce back at home on Saturday, August 9, when they host the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are out for this clash.

If you're interested in WNBA betting, WNBA odds and WNBA player props, you need to check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have identified as their best bets for Sky vs. Fever on Saturday.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Chicago vs. Indiana:

Sky vs. Fever picks:

Sky +11.5 (-110)

Sky/Fever Under 165 points (-110)

Sky +11.5

For the first time in several games, I'll be fading the Fever. While the effect of the Caitlin Clark injury was not quite as big as markets seemed to believe, there are now two new injuries in Indiana. Unfortunately for the Fever, both are at the same position as Clark.

Backup point guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald both suffered season-ending injuries in Indiana's last game, and now the Fever will be without a point guard until the return of Clark. I recommended a bet on the Fever a handful of times in recent weeks because both Colson and McDonald were capable backups to Clark, but with all three missing, this offense is going to be in trouble.

Sky/Fever Under 165 points

With Indiana's offense in search of a floor general and Chicago's offense continuing to struggle, the Under is an even better bet than the spread here. Ariel Atkins is again questionable for the Sky, and even if she plays, she may see a minutes limit.

The Sky still came up short of their team total with Atkins back in the mix last game, and with Angel Reese still out, that may happen again. Both teams should struggle to hit their team totals in this one if they stay in the current range, so a bet on the full game Under is the best look.