The Indiana Fever snapped a two-game skid by trouncing the Chicago Sky by 22 points on Saturday and will now look for a second home victory in a row when they face Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Caitlin Clark has been out for the Fever with a groin injury, and there is no word yet on when she will return.

If you're interested in WNBA betting, WNBA odds and WNBA player props, you need to check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have identified as their best bets for Wings vs. Fever on Tuesday.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for Dallas vs. Indiana:

Wings vs. Fever picks:

Wings/Fever Over 169.5 points (-110)

Arike Ogunbowale Under 1.5 made 3-pointers (-114)

Wings/Fever Over 169.5 points

While these are statistically the two most improved defenses this season, they also were the two worst defenses in the league last season by defensive rating, and Dallas was the second-worst in WNBA history. So even after some solid improvements on that side of the ball, this is still more of an offensive battle.

Indiana signed Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract recently, and if she's ready to go for this game, her presence running the point will greatly benefit the Over. Even if she's not quite ready to suit up yet, this one should hit 170 more often than not—two of the first three matchups got to 180.

Arike Ogunbowale Under 1.5 made 3-pointers

One thing that the Fever defense does do well is take away the perimeter. They've done a particularly good job of that against Ogunbowale this year, as she's only attempted eight threes in three matchups and only hit one of them.

In fact, across nine matchups against the top three defenses in limiting threes, Ogunbowale has stayed Under this line in eight of them. Getting regular juice here is excellent value, as this one should be far more juiced to the Under in this matchup.