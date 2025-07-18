The WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities begin tonight, with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest both taking place on Friday, July 18, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of the 3-point contest and All-Star weekend overall with a groin injury, so there are just four shooters vying for the crown: defending champion and Dream guard Allisha Gray, Liberty guard and 2023 champ Sabrina Ionescu, Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Mystics guard Sonia Citron.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Friday, July 18, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bet using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Kelsey Plum Round 1 Score: Over 19.5 -130 (DraftKings)

Kelsey Plum Round 1 Score: Over 19.5

Full disclosure: I don't wager on exhibition events, but if you want a little fun for tonight's WNBA All-Star events, this is what I would play if I had to make a suggestion.

Plum has competed in the 3-point contest before, back in 2019. She posted a first-round score of 14, which was not only the worst score in that year's 3-point contest but also the worst first-round score overall since 2020. I think Plum will be taking this year's contest very seriously because she doesn't want to fall flat on her face once again. I also think she wouldn't have signed up to do the contest again if she wasn't confident about her current form and stroke.

Plum is third in the WNBA in 3-pointers attempted per game (7.0, behind Rhyne Howard at 9.7 and Ionescu at 8.1). Her 3-point percentage is at 35.8%, which is her worst mark since 2019. Plum, though, is the focal point of the Sparks' offense and has been getting much tougher looks compared to when she was with a group of stars with the Aces. She has the chance to make the biggest statement in this contest out of any of the competitors, and I think that she will put together a solid Round 1 performance.