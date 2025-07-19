The WNBA All-Star Game is on Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, and many of the WNBA's top stars will be in action at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Caitlin Clark is sidelined with a groin injury, but Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will have the chance to show out in front of their home fans.

Today's WNBA picks:

Angel Reese All-Star Game MVP +3000

Angel Reese All-Star Game MVP +3000

Full disclosure: I don't wager on exhibition events, but if you want a little fun for tonight's WNBA All-Star events, this is what I would play if I had to make a suggestion.

There are a lot of rules to be aware of if you are planning to bet on the WNBA All-Star Game. There are two 4-point circles on each side of the court (four in total) that are each 28 feet away from the rim. The shot clock is down from 24 seconds to 20 seconds, though it'll still reset to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound that hits the rim. Teams can implement hockey-style substitutions during live play with one sub at a time, as long as the team making that sub has possession in the backcourt. Additionally, there won't be any free throws attempted until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime, and players who are fouled before the final two minutes will be awarded the maximum number of points for the number of free throws they otherwise would have attempted.

Given these implemented rules for the All-Star Game, it's not a surprise to see the total skyrocket from 246.5 to 258.5 at FanDuel.

Now for MVP, my first thought would be a player who hits at least one of these "4-point shots," but I think the market has already accounted for that with Sabrina Ionescu at +700—the second-lowest odds behind Napheesa Collier (+410). I understand the logic of rolling with Mitchell (+1300) or Boston (+2100) too, since there's the narrative of an Indiana star showing out in front of her home fans without Clark playing.

But instead I'm going to pick Reese for a couple of reasons. It's hard to guess which players will take the All-Star Game more seriously, but I have no doubt in my mind Reese is one of them. She has the chance to make a big statement on Clark's homecourt and fan the flames for that rivalry. She's been playing incredible basketball of late, averaging 19.1 points on 52.7% shooting and 14.4 rebounds over her past eight games. She did miss the Sky's last game with a leg injury, which Sky coach Tyler Marsh deemed due to "precautionary" reasons, so I'm not too worried there.

The WNBA All-Star Game record for most rebounds is 19, with Sylvia Fowles, Teaira McCowan and Tina Charles all accomplishing the feat. If Reese can get 20 rebounds this game to break the All-Star Game record and even put forth a 20-20 effort, I have a strong feeling that award is hers. She had 12 points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes in her All-Star Game debut last season, and with the faster pace with the new rules and more expected playing time, I think 20-20 is in the range of outcomes—especially with players launching bombs from the 4-point zone, which will lead to even more rebounding opportunities.