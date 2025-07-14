The Minnesota Lynx will be looking for some revenge when they meet the Chicago Sky Monday as part of two games on the WNBA slate. The Sky upset the league's top team by record Saturday, thanks to double-doubles from both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso as well as 27 points from Ariel Atkins. Elsewhere, the Phoenix Mercury take a two-game winning streak to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Valkyries, who have a 7-3 record at home in their inaugural season.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top picks for Monday, July 14:

Valkyries 1H -0.5

Golden State is now up to 15-5 against the spread in the first half, and the Valkyries also own one of the biggest home/road net rating discrepancies in the league. Given their league-leading attendance and electric atmosphere, it stands to reason that this trend may continue. The first half money line is -120 and this spread is effectively giving us the same outcome at -110.

Valkyries first half spread has been about as automatic of a bet as you can get all season, and at home it's only that much better. Let's ride the wave as long as it will carry us.

Mercury-Valkyries Over 158.5

Phoenix began the season as one of the slowest teams in the league, but it has done a complete 180 as of late and is now up to second in the league in pace on the season. No one has played faster over the last 15 games than the Mercury.

While these are two great defensive teams, no line should be in the 150s for a team pushing the tempo that much. Both teams love to shoot the 3 as well, which can lead to a lot of variance, so an alt over may be in play at longshot odds if you want to go out on a limb.

