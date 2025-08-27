The Las Vegas Aces have won their past 11 games and have vaulted themselves into a second-place tie in the WNBA standings with the Atlanta Dream. The Dream host the Aces at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV in the marquee matchup of Wednesday night's two-game slate, while the Connecticut Sun face the Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Wednesday, Aug. 27, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you're new to betting on the WNBA, we'd recommend reading this WNBA betting guide.

Today's WNBA picks:

NaLyssa Smith Under 4.5 rebounds -125 (1 unit, FD)

NaLyssa Smith Under 4.5 rebounds

A'ja Wilson has been a rebounding machine for the Aces in August, as she's averaging 12.1 this month compared to 8.1 per game in July. That has impacted Smith's rebounding output, as she's grabbing fewer rebounds (5.3 compared to 5.8 in July) despite a slight increase in playing time (23.5 minutes per game vs. 21.9 in July).

Smith's rebounding numbers have really plateaued of late, as she's failed to notch at least five rebounds in four of her past five games. In those four games she's had fewer than five rebounds, the Aces have faced the four top rebounding teams in the league by rebounding percentage — the Dream (52.7%), Sky (52.7%), Mystics (51.5%) and Wings (51.2%). The one time she went Over 4.5 rebounds in that stretch is when she pulled down five boards against the Mercury three games ago, and Phoenix is the ninth-best rebounding team (49.8%) in the WNBA.

As mentioned above, the Dream are tied with the Sky for the highest rebounding percentage in the WNBA at 52.7%. In Smith's two matchups against the Dream while she's played with the Aces this season, she's had one and four rebounds in those contests. She's also faced the Dream twice when she was on the Wings earlier this campaign, and snagged four and two rebounds in those battles.