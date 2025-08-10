There is a WNBA Finals rematch at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 10, between the 26-5 Minnesota Lynx and 20-10 New York Liberty on ABC. But don't sleep on a battle between 19-10 squads, with the Phoenix Mercury hosting the Atlanta Dream on NBA TV. The Dream have won both previous meetings this season by double-digit margins.

Today's WNBA pick:

Alyssa Thomas Over 8.5 rebounds -122 (1 unit, FD)

This number is off by at least a full rebound. Thomas has grabbed 10+ boards in all eight of the Mercury's games after the All-Star Break. That recent stretch includes two games against this same Dream team, where she racked up 11 rebounds on July 23 and 10 rebounds on Aug. 1. That Aug. 1 effort came despite only playing 26 minutes due to a Dream blowout, the only time Thomas hasn't played at least 30 minutes after the All-Star Break.

The matchup against the Dream is notable because Atlanta shoots the second-most 3-pointers per game (27.9), meaning more chances for rebounds for Thomas. We will also see if Rhyne Howard and Brittney Griner end up playing, though there hasn't been any word of either of them coming back as of Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 Griner played in the first matchup against the Mercury and had eight rebounds, but Thomas still came away with 11 rebounds in 34 minutes. If Griner ends up missing another game vs. the Mercury, I like this prop even more—as evidenced by Thomas having 10 rebounds in just 26 minutes in the second matchup.