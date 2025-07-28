There should be plenty of star power on the court in Texas when the Dallas Wings host the New York Liberty on Monday. Dallas has struggled this season, going just 7-19, but rookie Paige Bueckers has already proven to be one of the best players in the league. The guard made the All-Star team in her debut campaign, and the sky is the limit for the former UConn star. New York, meanwhile, has been the second-best team in the league at 17-7. Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are looking to capture a second straight championship. Stewart is out for Monday's game after being injured in Saturday's outing against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Tipoff for Monday's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be shown nationally on ESPN.

Those interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props for Liberty vs. Wings should check out what experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai suggest for Monday's game before making wagers at the top sportsbooks.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's best bets for New York vs. Dallas:

Liberty vs. Wings picks:

New York -8.5

New York to score first -135

New York -8.5

This is a classic example of sportsbooks overreacting to a star player being out. Like we saw with the Fever down Caitlin Clark on Sunday, the Liberty down Breanna Stewart are being very undervalued.

With Jonquel Jones back, this team still has plenty of firepower, depth, rebounding and defense. Against a far inferior Dallas team, which is playing the second half of a back-to-back, it should be enough to cover this line -- even on the road.

New York to score first -135

With Jones back, the Liberty should once again be favored to win any jump ball that's not against Brittney Griner. While Wings center Li Yueru is 6-foot-7, she hasn't been very good at opening tips, sitting at just 3-6.

While that's a small sample, her height is factored in a bit too much to this line. Given how much of an advantage the Liberty have on both sides of the floor, they may even score first if they don't win the tip.