After a day off on Thursday, the WNBA is back with a strong five-game Friday slate. All five games will be televised on ION, including the Indiana Fever hosting the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Las Vegas Aces battling the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET and the Seattle Storm facing the Atlanta Dream in Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Friday, Aug. 13, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're new to betting on the WNBA, we'd recommend reading this WNBA betting guide.

Today's WNBA picks:

Dream -2 -110 (1 unit, DK)



Azura Stevens Over 13.5 points -114 (0.75 units, FD)

Dream + Fever money-line parlay +124 (0.5 units, DK)

Dream -2 -110

The market has really backed the Storm of late, and it has not been working out. Last game, the Storm hosted the Dream in Seattle and were 1.5-point underdogs before shifting to 3-point favorites at tip. The Storm dropped that contest by 10 points, their sixth straight loss, and are clinging onto the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot by half a game. Now the Storm are only 2-point underdogs on a neutral court in Vancouver, which doesn't seem like enough of an adjustment.

Seattle has a lot of talent, but I don't think the market is valuing the other issues surrounding this team enough. Li Yueru and Alysha Clark have both successfully requested trades out of Seattle this season. Trade requests don't happen too often in the WNBA, especially on playoff contenders. I think there are issues with the Seattle locker room, and it may be hampering the team's play on the court as well.

On this six-game losing streak, the Storm have lost five of them by four points or fewer. Their inability to consistently close out games or win tight contests falls on head coach Noelle Quinn, and her seat is certainly heating up. Dream head coach Karl Smesko is one of the brighter minds in the WNBA, and Atlanta genuinely seems to enjoy playing with one another.

Azura Stevens Over 13.5 points -114

Stevens has scored at least 14 points in nine of her past 12 games, and I like this matchup for her. The Sparks and Wings both play fast and don't play much defense, and the game total is an obscene 178.5.

Dallas does have size, and the Wings allow the sixth-fewest points in the paint per game (not bad considering the Wings are 10th in overall defensive rating). But Stevens is a true stretch big who can knock down multiple 3-pointers in any game, and the Wings struggle to defend that type of player. In three of their past four games, the Wings have faced the Liberty twice and the Mystics. Those teams each have a true stretch center, like Stevens, with the Liberty's Jonquel Jones shooting 7-of-10 from 3-point land in those two games and Mystics big Stephanie Dolson making both of her 3-point attempts.

In an ideal world, I would love to play Stevens Over 1.5 made 3-pointers. Unfortunately, as of Thursday afternoon, her 3-point prop isn't available, but her overall points prop is. I like her points prop enough to play it and will absolutely be waiting for the 3-pointer prop to be released in the near future.

Dream + Fever ML parlay

I'm adding more to my Dream position by including them in a money-line parlay with the Fever, who are coming off a 1-point home loss to the Dallas Wings. I'm not particularly interested in laying a bigger spread with a Fever team without Caitlin Clark, but I do think they take care of business at home against a young Mystics squad that has lost five of its past six games.

The Mystics traded leading scorer Brittney Sykes (15.4 PPG) to the Storm ahead of the deadline, and one of the current three double-digit scorers, Shakira Austin (12.5 PPG), has missed the past two games with a leg injury. Austin's questionable status for Friday (as of Thursday afternoon) is a big part of the handicap for the spread and player props, but I feel confident with Fever money line in a parlay even if she does return.



The Fever are currently in sixth place in the WNBA standings, though there are only 2.5 games separating them and the ninth-place (and currently outside of the playoffs) Los Angeles Sparks. These are the types of games they need to pull out down the stretch without Clark, and I think the Mystics don't have enough scoring punch to pull off the upset.