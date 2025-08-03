There are five WNBA games on the Sunday, Aug. 3, slate, highlighted by the national TV showdown between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Two top contenders will look to halt their recent cold streaks as well, with the New York Liberty (lost last four games) facing the Connecticut Sun at 1 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Mercury (lost five of their last six) squaring off against the Chicago Sky at 6 p.m. ET.

Today's WNBA pick:

Sabrina Ionescu Over 4.5 1Q points -106 (1 unit, FanDuel)

The Liberty have been a disaster since Breanna Stewart's leg injury, as they've lost four consecutive games, including their last one to the 5-21 Sun by 16 points. I'd be shocked if the Liberty don't come out playing with fire after that embarrassing loss.

Liberty coach Sandy Brondello has been tinkering around with her rotations a bit to try and figure out how to address Stewart being sidelined. One thing in particular has been increasing Sabrina Ionescu's minutes in the first quarter.

In the last game where Stewart was healthy, Ionescu rested for the final 3:40 of the first quarter against the Mercury. When Stewart got hurt in the first quarter against the Sparks, Ionescu sat out the final 2:11 of the first quarter. In the Liberty's first game without Stewart, Ionescu played only 5.5 minutes in the first quarter after a rough start for both her (3 turnovers) and the team (trailed the Wings 20-4 when Ionescu subbed out).

In the last two games, though, with the Liberty searching for answers, Ionescu played nine minutes in the first quarter against the Lynx and the entire first quarter last game against the Sun. She put up seven points in the first quarter against the Lynx (on six shots) and five points in the first quarter against the Sun (on four shots and three free-throw attempts).