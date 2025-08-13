The Las Vegas Aces have won four games in a row and six of their past seven, and now they welcome their rival New York Liberty to the desert. The Liberty have won both previous meetings this season, though each one was in New York. Now Las Vegas will try and get the upper hand at home on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Today's WNBA pick:

NaLyssa Smith Over 5.5 rebounds -128 (0.5 units, FanDuel)

NaLyssa Smith Over 5.5 rebounds

I have to admit, my first thought was going to be either Over for Jackie Young rebounds or Young rebounds + assists, but for some reason, no sportsbook is offering a rebounds or assists prop for the Aces star. Opposing guards have been quite successful grabbing boards against New York, and Young has 12 rebounds in two games against the Liberty this season.

Still, the biggest advantage that the Aces have over the Liberty is their rebounding. Since the All-Star Break, Las Vegas has rebounded 32.2% of its misses on the offensive end, the second-highest offensive rebounding percentage in the WNBA.

The Aces have been a much stronger rebounding team overall since acquiring NaLyssa Smith from the Dallas Wings, as Smith is first on the team in offensive rebounds per game (2.3) and second in total rebounds per game (6.1). Smith has played at least 20 minutes in 12 of her 16 games with the Aces. In those 12 games with 20+ minutes, she's grabbed at least six rebounds in eight of those contests.

The Liberty adding 6-foot-4 Emma Meesseman five games ago has helped with their rebounding, but New York is still last in the WNBA in offensive rebounding percentage over the past five games (since Meesseman joined the team). I think there will be plenty of rebounding opportunities for Smith, especially against a Liberty team that loves to push the pace in a game that should have plenty of possessions.