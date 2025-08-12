The New York Liberty have gone 3-5 since Breanna Stewart went down with a leg injury back on July 26. Stewart exited in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks, who won 101-99 in New York after Rickea Jackson's game-winning buzzer beater. The Liberty and Sparks now square off on Tuesday, Aug. 12, in Los Angeles at 10 p.m. on NBA TV, with Stewart still sidelined.

Today's WNBA pick:

Jonquel Jones Under 15.5 points -122 (1 unit, FD)

Jonquel Jones Under 15.5 points

The Liberty made a big recent addition by signing Emma Meesseman, a two-time All-Star who had been playing overseas following the 2022 season. Meesseman had been dominating at the international level and received major interest from the top WNBA teams when she announced she would return to the WNBA following the conclusion of EuroBasket 2025.

She's played four games for the Liberty so far, logging 24+ minutes in each of the last three after easing back in with a 17-minute debut. Meesseman has scored at least 11 points in all four games, and as a result, Jonquel Jones has taken a bit of a hit with her offensive role.

Meesseman (11, 10, 13) has taken more shots in each of the past three games than Jones (7, 7, 12). Jones has not topped 15 points in any of those games, and that's despite ultra-efficient outside shooting where she's hit 7-of-11 3-point attempts.

This isn't the most comfortable Under to take since the Liberty and Sparks are two of the faster-paced teams in the league, and Los Angeles' interior defense is terrible. But with Meesseman taking over a bigger role in New York's offense, I don't think this points prop has been adjusted enough.